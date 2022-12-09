The 2023 RAV4 from Toyota didn’t top the list of safest vehicles but did rather well. Here’s what this new test is all about. We are all familiar now with the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety. They are the folks who conduct the most rigorous safety tests of automobiles in the U.S. To ensure that the vehicles we drive continue to get safer as time passes, IIHS is always coming up with new tests. The newest one tests the safety of rear seat passengers in a frontal crash.

