Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe once again hitting the road for a 2023 World Tour
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are at a it again. After a massive 2022 North American co-headlining stadium tour, the bands are going global in 2023 with another co-headlining trek, The World Tour featuring special guest, Alice Cooper
Vinnie Paul Estate Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Pantera Celebration Shows
On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.
musictimes.com
Aerosmith Comeback 2023: Will Rock Band Trade in Las Vegas Residency for World Tour?
Word on the block is Aerosmith might be coming together for a massive comeback in 2023, as hinted by Joe Perry earlier this year, but is Steven Tyler up ready to trade in their Vegas residency for a world tour?. According to a report, a source revealed that the rock...
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Skid Row + Buckcherry Partner for 2023 ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Co-Headline Tour
If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring. The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
northernnewsnow.com
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Aerosmith announced Thursday that they were canceling their final two shows of the year in Las Vegas because of concerns over singer Steven Tyler’s health. In a social media post, the group said: “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”...
