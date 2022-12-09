Content warning: This article addresses substance abuse. There’s no doubt that Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1970, the band is still performing over five decades later. But as of late, lead vocalist Steven Tyler, 74, hasn’t been doing so well. On Dec. 8, 2022, the band announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its 2022 Las Vegas residency due to orders from Steven's doctor.

4 DAYS AGO