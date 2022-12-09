Read full article on original website
Is Steven Tyler OK? Aerosmith Cancels Tour Due to His Health
Content warning: This article addresses substance abuse. There’s no doubt that Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1970, the band is still performing over five decades later. But as of late, lead vocalist Steven Tyler, 74, hasn’t been doing so well. On Dec. 8, 2022, the band announced that it would be canceling the remainder of its 2022 Las Vegas residency due to orders from Steven's doctor.
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover
Kelly Clarkson has done it again. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour. While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit...
EW.com
LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue. The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords. In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the...
musictimes.com
Aerosmith Comeback 2023: Will Rock Band Trade in Las Vegas Residency for World Tour?
Word on the block is Aerosmith might be coming together for a massive comeback in 2023, as hinted by Joe Perry earlier this year, but is Steven Tyler up ready to trade in their Vegas residency for a world tour?. According to a report, a source revealed that the rock...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Devastated’ After Having to Reschedule Concerts Amid Vocal Cord Issue: ‘Doctor’s Orders’
Ho, Ho, Oh No! LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel two of her upcoming holiday concerts after doctors discovered bleeding on her vocal cords. "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," Rimes, 40, penned in a handwritten letter posted via Instagram on Wednesday, […]
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”
Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.
iheart.com
Dua Lipa On What She Was Up To With Mick Jagger, Plans For 2023
Dua Lipa dispelled any rumors about what she was up to being photographed in the studio with Mick Jagger recently. Despite her hit this year with Elton John, she tells Elvis Duran at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge backstage at Z100 JingleBall that she's not plotting anything similar with the Rolling Stones frontman.
Stereogum
ABC Cancels Next Week’s Backstreet Boys Christmas Special After Nick Carter Accused Of Raping A Fan In 2001
ABC has canceled a Backstreet Boys holiday special that was scheduled to air next week. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation of A Very Backstreet Holiday — which was pegged to the boy band’s recent Christmas album of the same name — is due to a lawsuit filed Thursday accusing Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter of rape in 2001.
