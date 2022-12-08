Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Dee Royce Griffin
Dee Royce Griffin, age 82, of Seguin, Texas passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be added next week. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
seguintoday.com
Deadline arrives today for Pancho Claus program
(Seguin) – When it comes to receiving gifts at Christmas time, it’s all the same. It doesn’t matter who drops down from the chimney. In these parts, folks in Seguin and Guadalupe County will find all sorts of magic whether it be from Santa Claus, Blue Santa, Sheriff Santa or even from this new guy, Pancho Claus.
seguintoday.com
Seguin Grad Twitero Breaks School High Jump Record as TLU Opens Indoor Season
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season with a number of individual top 10 finishes, including a record-breaking performance from junior Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin) in the high jump Saturday at the UW-Oshkosh ‘Early Bird’ Invitational.The McQueeney, Texas native set a new indoor high jump record for Texas Lutheran with a mark of 1.91-meters to finish third in the meet. The indoor record was previously held by Dalton Masters, set in 2020. Twitero now owns both the indoor and outdoor high jump records for Texas Lutheran.Elijah Jefferson (San Antonio/Construction Careers Academy), the 2022 SCAC Men’s Track and Field Co-Athlete of the Year, finished fourth in the 200m dash in his first competition of the season with a time of 22.85 seconds.
seguintoday.com
Steele Hyundai driving home the message of “giving” this holiday season
(Seguin) – An area car dealership has stepped up big to ensure that food is on the table for local families and that kids get that special something under the Christmas tree. In its quest to support Seguin Radio KWED during its annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive, Steele...
seguintoday.com
City of Seguin wants you to Think BIG
(Seguin) – Have an improvement to make to your commercial property? Take advantage of the Seguin Business Improvement Grant (BIG) Program, a recent development started by the City of Seguin in late 2020. Seguin Main Street in part with the Seguin Economic Development Corporation enthusiastically announce that applications under the BIG Program are currently being accepted.
seguintoday.com
How to make the Holidays PAWsome!
(Seguin) – Everyone deserves a family at Christmas especially those furry friends at the local animal shelter who are keeping their paws crossed in hopes of being selected to join your home during the city’s first ever Foster A Shelter Pet for the Holidays program. Hoping folks open...
seguintoday.com
One week left to collect entries for KWED Christmas Angel contest
(Seguin) — You have exactly one week to ensure that your letter gets into the hands of the KWED Christmas Angel. Letters are now being collected for this year’s KWED Christmas Angel contest. Children or anyone in the community are encouraged to submit a letter explaining why their family or someone they know deserves to be selected for $500 cash this holiday season. The letters can explain current challenges or applause for doing something rewarding.
seguintoday.com
Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
