OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season with a number of individual top 10 finishes, including a record-breaking performance from junior Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin) in the high jump Saturday at the UW-Oshkosh ‘Early Bird’ Invitational.The McQueeney, Texas native set a new indoor high jump record for Texas Lutheran with a mark of 1.91-meters to finish third in the meet. The indoor record was previously held by Dalton Masters, set in 2020. Twitero now owns both the indoor and outdoor high jump records for Texas Lutheran.Elijah Jefferson (San Antonio/Construction Careers Academy), the 2022 SCAC Men’s Track and Field Co-Athlete of the Year, finished fourth in the 200m dash in his first competition of the season with a time of 22.85 seconds.

