KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Kyrsten Sinema's announcement to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent: 'She lays out no goals for Arizonans'
Sinema's party switch comes as she's up for re-election in Arizona in 2024 in what's likely to become a competitive race.
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
Sinema asked what she didn't like about party's direction. Hear her response
In a CNN exclusive, CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to discuss her decision to leave the Democratic Party.
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Sinema supporters feel she ‘turned her back’ on them: Ariz. Democratic Party
Arizona Democratic Party Vice Chair Michael Slugocki slams Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) decision to leave the party.Dec. 9, 2022.
Full Panel: Sen. Sinema’s decision matters more in Arizona than in Washington, D.C.
Just days after Democrats secured an outright majority in the Senate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) announced on Friday that she is changing her party affiliation. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Heidi Heitkamp, Michael Steele and Brahm Resnik join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the implications of Sen. Sinema’s announcement. Dec. 9, 2022.
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
NBC News
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
TODAY.com
Biden considers 2024 presidential run after strong week
President Biden is coming out of one of the strongest weeks of his presidency following the release of Brittney Griner, lowering gas prices and Democrats expanding their majority with Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY on the possibility of Biden’s 2024 presidential run.Dec. 11, 2022.
