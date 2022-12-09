The International Air Transport Association (IATA) just gave fliers some serious food for thought. The IATA estimates the aviation industry is incinerating or landfilling more than 6 million tons of resources per year that could otherwise be recycled, as reported by Simple Flying. According to cabin waste audits undertaken by IATA and a number of airlines, between 20 and 25 percent of this is untouched food and unopened beverages that could collectively be worth as much as $4 billion. It’s quite a shocking figure, considering the USDA estimates 34 million Americans are food insecure. What gives? Well, the issue appears to be...

