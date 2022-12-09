The search for the next president of Slippery Rock University is nearly complete as two candidates will move on to final interviews. Chance Glenn, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria, and Karen Riley, provost at Regis University were recommended by the presidential search committee and were recently advanced by a vote of the SRU Council of Trustees.

