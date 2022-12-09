Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
Holiday Show For Seniors Coming To Seneca Valley
A local school district will host an annual holiday event for local senior citizens next week. The Seneca Valley School District will host their 24th annual Senior Holiday Event on Tuesday, December 20th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Intermediate High School. Senior Citizens living in the Seneca Valley...
977rocks.com
Two more SRU football players sign pro contracts
Former Slippery Rock University wide receivers Jermaine Wynn, Jr. and Cinque Sweeting have signed professional football contracts for the 2023 season. Wynn has signed a free agent contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, and Sweeting was drafted by the Vegas Vipers of the newly relaunched XFL.
977rocks.com
Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect for Portions of Butler County
A boil water advisory for portions of Butler County is still in effect as of Sunday morning. According to our news partners at WPXI, approximately 900 customers of Pennsylvania American Water have been affected by the advisory following a 12-inch water main break that occurred Thursday evening on Delwood Road in Butler Township.
977rocks.com
Two Candidates Move to Final Interviews for Top Role at Slippery Rock University
The search for the next president of Slippery Rock University is nearly complete as two candidates will move on to final interviews. Chance Glenn, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria, and Karen Riley, provost at Regis University were recommended by the presidential search committee and were recently advanced by a vote of the SRU Council of Trustees.
977rocks.com
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber Hosting Holiday Social
A local organization is getting ready for a holiday gathering next week but the deadline for reservations is quickly approaching. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber will host their Holiday Social on Thursday December 22nd from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Treesdale Country Club in Gibsonia. The evening will include...
977rocks.com
South Butler Community Library to Host Christmas Sing-Along
Local residents are invited to participate in a holiday event at the South Butler Community Library this week. The South Butler Community Library is partnering with the Musical Theatre Guild to host a Christmas Sing-Along on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Members of the Musical Theatre Guild of Butler will lead...
977rocks.com
No One Injured In Prospect Road Crash
A road in Connoquenessing Township was shut down for a couple of hours yesterday following a rollover accident. State police say the accident happened just before 10 a.m. on Prospect Road (Route 528) near Little Creek Road. 19-year-old Anthony Pilosi of Prospect was driving north when he lost control of...
977rocks.com
Local Students to Participate in Holiday Themed Events
Students at a local school district will engage in holiday activities this week while gathering food for those less fortunate in our community. The Mars Area High School Student Council is holding a Holiday Cheer Competition beginning tomorrow (Monday) with a theme of Holiday Pajamas Day. This competition will also...
977rocks.com
Salvation Army Continuing Push For Red Kettle Donations
The Salvation Army is continuing their push for donations to the Red Kettle Campaign. The yearly fundraising drive has hit about 30 percent of its goal for Western Pennsylvania so far. Salvation Army officials say the red kettles outside of building are still the most important part of the fundraiser.
977rocks.com
Saxonburg Police Investigating Theft of Catalytic Converter
Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of thefts that recently occurred in Saxonburg. According to our news partners at WPXI, several unidentified suspects allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car in a family’s driveway in Hemlock Court in the middle of the night last week. Officials also...
