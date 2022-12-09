Read full article on original website
Redbirds Excited to Play at Horton Again
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — None of the current Illinois State basketball players were alive the last time the Redbirds played a game at historic Horton Field House. That was Dec. 4, 1988. But Saturday, the Redbirds will return to Horton and the players can’t wait to play there. “I think it’s going to be a […]
Sitkowski to end playing career at bowl game, several Illini weighing opt-out decisions
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski will suit up in his last college football game at the ReliaQuest Bowl. Illini head coach Bret Bielema said the fifth-year player will not return to the roster next season as a player but hinted he may join the coaching staff, possibly as a grad assistant. “Ironically no,” […]
Illinois Football: List of the Illini transfer portal offers and visits 1.0
The transfer portal is heating up, and the Illinois football team is being specific in what type of player they are wanting this offseason. It is exciting to see the potential of who the Illini could land in the transfer portal. We already have a couple of players taking visits, and there could be more on the horizon. Only time will tell.
saturdaytradition.com
Terrence Shannon Jr. praises Brad Underwood following coach's criticism of Illinois' recent effort
Terrence Shannon Jr. is taking Brad Underwood’s recent comments in stride. Following the upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was extremely critical of his team’s efforts. The head coach noted the team is having issues with the consistency of effort displayed and said there are issues with the leadership of the players at this point in the season.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State
Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
WAND TV
Penn State upsets Illinois in their Big Ten home opener
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois hosted Penn State at a sold out State Farm Center for their Big Ten home opener. The Illini were looking to earn their first conference win of the season. Matthew Mayer who had a team-high 21 points against Texas on Tuesday, scored eight points in...
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood Rips Team With Rant, Fart Sound After Loss
The sixth-year coach was not pleased with the effort shown by TJ Shannon and his teammates in Saturday’s loss to Penn State.
People From Popular Illinois College Town Shot With Paintballs
An Illinois man thought it was a good idea to use neighbors as randomly moving targets for paintball. Illinois Man Had Nobody To Play Paintball Wars With. I have played paintball a couple of times. I will admit that I had a good time. It does hurt to be hit with one. Unfortunately, it is not something you could do by yourself. He does not have any friends who like to participate. Maybe, he just decided to start the game by himself and just shoot random people. That's not a very smart move.
WAND TV
Gas under $3/gallon in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — Need to fill up the tank? According to GasBuddy.com, multiple stations in Tuscola have gas for less than $3 per gallon today. Some of the stations require cash payment in order to get the discount.
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday. 5 hours ago in Entertainment. With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row. On one of...
Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55
Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
WAND TV
Auburn to hold parade for 3-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Auburn announced a parade via their official Facebook page for three-year-old resident June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation and will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December, 17. The parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between...
WAND TV
DPS Board of Ed. to vote on agreement to buy back Woodrow Wilson School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an agreement with the City of Decatur for DPS to buy back the soon be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Woodrow Wilson was originally built in the 1930s. It was closed as...
WAND TV
Candidates file for school board seats across Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Board of Education are starting to file for open seats across Macon County. The filing period ends at 5:00pm, Monday 19 so there is still time to submit paperwork. Here are some of the candidates who have already filed:. Maroa Forsyth CUSD #2. Matthew Crawford.
capitolwolf.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital
State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
Springfield man recovering after being shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A 22-year-old Springfield man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head. Police say they were called to South 5th St. for a report of two people in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar with guns. When police arrived, they say they heard gunshots […]
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
