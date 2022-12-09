ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Redbirds Excited to Play at Horton Again

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — None of the current Illinois State basketball players were alive the last time the Redbirds played a game at historic Horton Field House. That was Dec. 4, 1988. But Saturday, the Redbirds will return to Horton and the players can’t wait to play there. “I think it’s going to be a […]
NORMAL, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Terrence Shannon Jr. praises Brad Underwood following coach's criticism of Illinois' recent effort

Terrence Shannon Jr. is taking Brad Underwood’s recent comments in stride. Following the upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was extremely critical of his team’s efforts. The head coach noted the team is having issues with the consistency of effort displayed and said there are issues with the leadership of the players at this point in the season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State

Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WAND TV

Penn State upsets Illinois in their Big Ten home opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois hosted Penn State at a sold out State Farm Center for their Big Ten home opener. The Illini were looking to earn their first conference win of the season. Matthew Mayer who had a team-high 21 points against Texas on Tuesday, scored eight points in...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

People From Popular Illinois College Town Shot With Paintballs

An Illinois man thought it was a good idea to use neighbors as randomly moving targets for paintball. Illinois Man Had Nobody To Play Paintball Wars With. I have played paintball a couple of times. I will admit that I had a good time. It does hurt to be hit with one. Unfortunately, it is not something you could do by yourself. He does not have any friends who like to participate. Maybe, he just decided to start the game by himself and just shoot random people. That's not a very smart move.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Gas under $3/gallon in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — Need to fill up the tank? According to GasBuddy.com, multiple stations in Tuscola have gas for less than $3 per gallon today. Some of the stations require cash payment in order to get the discount.
TUSCOLA, IL
capitolwolf.com

Body pulled from Sangamon River

Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday. 5 hours ago in Entertainment. With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row. On one of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55

Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
PETERSBURG, IL
WAND TV

Auburn to hold parade for 3-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient

AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Auburn announced a parade via their official Facebook page for three-year-old resident June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation and will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December, 17. The parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between...
AUBURN, IL
WAND TV

Candidates file for school board seats across Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Board of Education are starting to file for open seats across Macon County. The filing period ends at 5:00pm, Monday 19 so there is still time to submit paperwork. Here are some of the candidates who have already filed:. Maroa Forsyth CUSD #2. Matthew Crawford.
MACON COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital

State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield man recovering after being shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A 22-year-old Springfield man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head. Police say they were called to South 5th St. for a report of two people in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar with guns. When police arrived, they say they heard gunshots […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy