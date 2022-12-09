Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball drops in AP Poll after first two losses
Maryland basketball fell in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after an 0-2 week. The Terps dropped seven spots, to No. 20 after their first two losses of the season against Wisconsin and Tennessee. The losses came by a combined eight points, on the road against a Badgers team that...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more
After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
testudotimes.com
Cincinnati transfer cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard commits to Maryland football
Maryland football picked up its first commitment of the transfer cycle Sunday afternoon, as Cincinnati transfer cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard announced his pledge to the Terps via Twitter. Sheppard — a native of Zephyrhills, Florida — was named to the All-AAC first team on Nov. 30 for his play during...
baltimorepositive.com
The story and emotions behind the story of “Baltimore, You Have No Idea”
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to Faidley’s at Lexington Market for a holiday visit with legendary columnist Dan Rodricks from The Baltimore Sun discussing Eric Bogosian, storytelling and taking his incredible career memoirs and the Baltimore characters met along the way to the stage at The BMA and his incredible stage production. And breaking news: it’s coming back in the spring! Go see it!
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
mocoshow.com
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Becomes First Heisman Trophy Winner From the DMV
Caleb Williams, a Prince George’s County native who attended high school at Gonzaga College High in DC, has won the Heisman Trophy. He is the first player from the DMV to win the prestigious college football award, after leading the USC Trojans to an 11-2 record as a sophomore. Williams beat out C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Stetson Bennett of the University of Georgia, and Max Duggan of TCU to win the Heisman Trophy.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Wbaltv.com
Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore
Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Ex-Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo surprised by sudden firing: 'I thought we stood for something different'
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk didn’t waste any time on Saturday afternoon. According to former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, Gladchuk fired him just minutes after they lost 20-17 in double overtime to Army in Philadelphia when he was sitting by himself at his locker in the locker room. "First...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 22: Casey’s Crab in Laurel and Hysteria in Columbia en route to get The Fixx
Because one thing leads to another, the 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland found us rocking toward The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia but en route we got thirsty at Hysteria in Columbia and made a road stop at Casey’s Crab in Laurel where the owner insisted we go with the Crabmeat Cheesesteak. We’re glad we did! And we got our Fixx in, too!
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
Monster Jam rides back into Baltimore
Monster Jam will be stopping in Baltimore at the new CFG Bank Arena April 28th through the 30th to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
Nottingham MD
Essex teacher receives Military Bowl College Football Playoff Foundation grant
ESSEX, MD—An Essex school teacher has been awarded a special grant. The Military Bowl Foundation and the College Football Playoff Foundation support teachers who have gone above and beyond to help their students. Through the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program, the Military Bowl is providing...
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
Towerlight
Towson holds dedication ceremony for Vatz auditorium; protests occur
Towson University officially dedicated the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard E. Vatz, a longtime professor and adviser of the embattled chapter of Turning Point USA, on Friday following several weeks of community outrage and requests for the university to reconsider the dedication. The Ceremony. The dedication ceremony, attended by...
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Comments / 0