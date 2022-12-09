ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
247Sports

Maryland Basketball drops in AP Poll after first two losses

Maryland basketball fell in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after an 0-2 week. The Terps dropped seven spots, to No. 20 after their first two losses of the season against Wisconsin and Tennessee. The losses came by a combined eight points, on the road against a Badgers team that...
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more

After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
baltimorepositive.com

The story and emotions behind the story of “Baltimore, You Have No Idea”

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to Faidley’s at Lexington Market for a holiday visit with legendary columnist Dan Rodricks from The Baltimore Sun discussing Eric Bogosian, storytelling and taking his incredible career memoirs and the Baltimore characters met along the way to the stage at The BMA and his incredible stage production. And breaking news: it’s coming back in the spring! Go see it!
mocoshow.com

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Becomes First Heisman Trophy Winner From the DMV

Caleb Williams, a Prince George’s County native who attended high school at Gonzaga College High in DC, has won the Heisman Trophy. He is the first player from the DMV to win the prestigious college football award, after leading the USC Trojans to an 11-2 record as a sophomore. Williams beat out C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Stetson Bennett of the University of Georgia, and Max Duggan of TCU to win the Heisman Trophy.
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Wbaltv.com

Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore

Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 22: Casey’s Crab in Laurel and Hysteria in Columbia en route to get The Fixx

Because one thing leads to another, the 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland found us rocking toward The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia but en route we got thirsty at Hysteria in Columbia and made a road stop at Casey’s Crab in Laurel where the owner insisted we go with the Crabmeat Cheesesteak. We’re glad we did! And we got our Fixx in, too!
Essex teacher receives Military Bowl College Football Playoff Foundation grant

ESSEX, MD—An Essex school teacher has been awarded a special grant. The Military Bowl Foundation and the College Football Playoff Foundation support teachers who have gone above and beyond to help their students. Through the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program, the Military Bowl is providing...
Towerlight

Towson holds dedication ceremony for Vatz auditorium; protests occur

Towson University officially dedicated the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard E. Vatz, a longtime professor and adviser of the embattled chapter of Turning Point USA, on Friday following several weeks of community outrage and requests for the university to reconsider the dedication. The Ceremony. The dedication ceremony, attended by...
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
