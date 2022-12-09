Because one thing leads to another, the 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland found us rocking toward The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia but en route we got thirsty at Hysteria in Columbia and made a road stop at Casey’s Crab in Laurel where the owner insisted we go with the Crabmeat Cheesesteak. We’re glad we did! And we got our Fixx in, too!

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO