Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
US News and World Report
Hyundai, SK to Build New Battery Plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants. Hyundai Motor Group and SK On, the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation, recently signed a memorandum...
theevreport.com
Hyundai’s HTWO Fuel Cell Technology to Provide Clean Power for FAUN’s ENGINIUS Commercial Trucks
Through HTWO’s first partnership, the Group aims to lead the European eco-friendly waste collection vehicle sector with zero emissions hydrogen power. SEOUL, South Korea and BREMEN – Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated fuel cell system brand HTWO today signed into partnership with ENGINIUS, a subsidiary of FAUN Group, to supply fuel cell systems for mass production of hydrogen-powered commercial trucks. Through its cooperation with FAUN Group, a key player in the European refuse truck market, HTWO will further accelerate its fuel cell system business.
theevreport.com
Electrify America Expands Customer Charging Agreement with Kia America to include New EV6 GT Owners
Reston, VA – Electrify America and Kia America today announced a charging agreement to provide first-time owners of the all-new Kia EV6 GT with 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of complimentary charging – the equivalent of about 3,500 to 4,000 miles of electric driving for the EV6 GT, depending on factors such as driving style and external conditions.
theevreport.com
Test Drive: 2023 KONA Electric
CHATHAM, Mass. – We loved the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited, so our continued appreciation of the modern design, quick charging, solid range, comprehensive equipment list, and reasonable price for the 2023 carry-over version is no surprise. There was one surprise: the price dropped by $950 to $41,500,...
theevreport.com
L-Charge presented the world’s first off-grid supercharger at the London EV Show
LONDON – L-Charge was represented at the show among other world-renowned names, highlighting how its unique charging solutions (including the stationary and mobile charging stations, that generate onboard power via a hydrogen fuel cell or gas-fuelled generator) offer companies from key sectors unique advantages such as less cost intensive high speed charging solutions, asset flexibility and the ability to enhance their sustainability credentials.
theevreport.com
Rivian, Mercedes Scrap Plans for Electric Van Production in Europe
IRVINE, Calif. – Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has today announced it is pausing plans to produce its electric commercial vans in Europe and will, therefore, no longer pursue the Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz. This Memorandum of Understanding was signed in September 2022. RJ Scaringe, Chief Executive Officer of...
theevreport.com
Mullen Signs First US Dealer Partner as Company Prepares Product Launches for 2023
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, today announces Randy Marion Automotive (“RMA”) as the first dealer group partner for Mullen’s commercial EV lineup, which is set to launch in the U.S. in 2023. The company’s commercial EV lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo...
theevreport.com
Five Stars from Euro NCAP for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Volkswagen ID. Buzz receives top marks in demanding vehicle safety test. Wolfsburg – The European test organization Euro NCAP has announced its latest vehicle safety test results. With the ID. Buzz, a new Volkswagen model, has also been awarded a “very good” rating and received the best possible score of five stars.
theevreport.com
2023 KIA EV6 EARNS 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD
IRVINE, Calif. – The 2023 Kia EV6 has been awarded the 2022 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating. The EV6 earned ratings of “good” in all six 2022 IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side (original 2022 test), roof strength and head restraint tests. It also earned a “superior” rating for available front crash prevention (vehicle-to-vehicle and (daytime) vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations), and a “good” rating for standard headlights.
