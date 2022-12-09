ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Hyundai, SK to Build New Battery Plant in Georgia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants. Hyundai Motor Group and SK On, the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation, recently signed a memorandum...
GEORGIA STATE
theevreport.com

Hyundai’s HTWO Fuel Cell Technology to Provide Clean Power for FAUN’s ENGINIUS Commercial Trucks

Through HTWO’s first partnership, the Group aims to lead the European eco-friendly waste collection vehicle sector with zero emissions hydrogen power. SEOUL, South Korea and BREMEN – Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated fuel cell system brand HTWO today signed into partnership with ENGINIUS, a subsidiary of FAUN Group, to supply fuel cell systems for mass production of hydrogen-powered commercial trucks. Through its cooperation with FAUN Group, a key player in the European refuse truck market, HTWO will further accelerate its fuel cell system business.
theevreport.com

Test Drive: 2023 KONA Electric

CHATHAM, Mass. – We loved the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited, so our continued appreciation of the modern design, quick charging, solid range, comprehensive equipment list, and reasonable price for the 2023 carry-over version is no surprise. There was one surprise: the price dropped by $950 to $41,500,...
theevreport.com

L-Charge presented the world’s first off-grid supercharger at the London EV Show

LONDON – L-Charge was represented at the show among other world-renowned names, highlighting how its unique charging solutions (including the stationary and mobile charging stations, that generate onboard power via a hydrogen fuel cell or gas-fuelled generator) offer companies from key sectors unique advantages such as less cost intensive high speed charging solutions, asset flexibility and the ability to enhance their sustainability credentials.
theevreport.com

Rivian, Mercedes Scrap Plans for Electric Van Production in Europe

IRVINE, Calif. – Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has today announced it is pausing plans to produce its electric commercial vans in Europe and will, therefore, no longer pursue the Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz. This Memorandum of Understanding was signed in September 2022. RJ Scaringe, Chief Executive Officer of...
theevreport.com

Five Stars from Euro NCAP for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Volkswagen ID. Buzz receives top marks in demanding vehicle safety test. Wolfsburg – The European test organization Euro NCAP has announced its latest vehicle safety test results. With the ID. Buzz, a new Volkswagen model, has also been awarded a “very good” rating and received the best possible score of five stars.
theevreport.com

2023 KIA EV6 EARNS 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

IRVINE, Calif. – The 2023 Kia EV6 has been awarded the 2022 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating. The EV6 earned ratings of “good” in all six 2022 IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side (original 2022 test), roof strength and head restraint tests. It also earned a “superior” rating for available front crash prevention (vehicle-to-vehicle and (daytime) vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations), and a “good” rating for standard headlights.

