insideevs.com
Volkswagen MEB+ To Offer 435 Miles Of Range, 200 kW Fast Charging
Following the departure of Herbert Diess, it is be interesting to see whether the Volkswagen Group's new leadership will follow the EV strategy he outlined or make changes. The first signs point to the latter variant, as a November 2022 report from Germany claimed VW put the Project Trinity flagship EV—and the new plant planned to be built in Wolfsburg for it and other SSP-based models by 2026—under review.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Reportedly Mulling Amarok-Based Electric SUV
Volkswagen could reconsider its decision to make an SUV model based on its Amarok pickup since it would apparently be necessary to justify developing electric vehicles on this platform. According to a recent report, the manufacturer would need to sell the Amarok not only as a pickup, but also as an SUV (a body style with much wider appeal) if it were to turn these models into EVs.
electrek.co
BYD confirms plans to build passenger EVs at one or two factories in Europe
Months after publicly announcing expansions outside of China into Japan and Europe, a BYD executive has confirmed the automaker’s intentions to build EVs at not just one but possibly two separate factories in Europe. The executive was also very candid about BYD’s future, its comparisons to Tesla, and how it intends to expand overseas.
electrek.co
Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
Ford’s newly announced EV dealer network will result in the automaker operating one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US. Yesterday, we reported on Ford’s announcement that two-thirds of its dealers are joining the Model e program to sell electric vehicles. The result is that a...
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
Consumers Are Abandoning Toyota And Honda For Rival EVs
Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.
insideevs.com
StoreDot's Extreme Fast-Charging EV Batteries Validated By Third Party
StoreDot claims it has taken electric car battery charging from hours to minutes. Of course, after all these years of reporting on EVs, we remain skeptical. However, now the company has announced that a third party has successfully validated StoreDot's EV battery technology. If you've been following the electric car...
The Verge
Ford is demanding its dealers get serious about EVs — two-thirds say they’re in
Many barriers are holding up the automotive industry’s wide-scale transition to electric vehicles. Getting battery costs down, getting range up, and convincing car buyers to break up with gasoline for good are just some of the more commonly known ones. But there’s also one very powerful group that hasn’t been much help so far: the car dealers.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen invests nearly $500M to retool Wolfsburg plant for EVs
Volkswagen is investing nearly half a billion dollars in an effort to retool its Wolfsburg production plant for electric vehicle production. VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday that the German automaker would spend €460 million ($482 million) by early 2025 to completely makeover the Wolfsburg plant’s production equipment. Most of the money will be geared toward production of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first EV to use the MEB platform it built especially for its electric vehicle push.
Top Speed
The Fisker Pear Crossover Is Aimed Directly At The Volkswagen ID 3
Back in 2019 when Fisker initially announced its plans to build an electric SUV, everyone was wondering if the company was serious about it. Just one year later, we got the first details on the Ocean electric SUV, and production started right on time - earlier in November 2022 – making Fisker pretty much the only EV company that has managed to start production of a new model on time. Now that the Ocean wowed the world, Fisker it turning its attention to a small electric city car dubbed the Pear (short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) that is set to arrive in 2024. The future model was recently caught testing in California (videos below) and a photo was captured of it in a testing guise. The company confirmed the model will be priced at $29,900, before any incentives, and it should take on models like Volkswagen ID.3.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
electrek.co
Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs
Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Delays Decision On Eastern Europe Battery Gigafactory
Volkswagen Group has announced it is postponing its decision on where to build a planned battery cell gigafactory in eastern Europe beyond 2022. The automaker cited economic uncertainty and high energy prices when making the announcement on December 8. In a statement to Reuters, the company said it is still evaluating sites for its future battery gigafactory.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
insideevs.com
Tesla, Ford Dealers, and Charging: Top EV News Dec 9, 2022
This week, we have news on Ford, Tesla, and Charging: Our Top EV News for the week of Dec 9, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check out this week's newsletter for more EV news.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
