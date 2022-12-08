Blake Shelton and John Legend are hoping to put a smile on viewers’ faces during the season finale of The Voice with their hilarious spoof of the 1970s sitcom The Odd Couple. Blake, 46, and John, 43, paired up for their skit, The Oddest Couple, for the Dec. 13 Season 22 finale and had the country crooner taking on the role of super messy and unorganized Oscar Madison (originally played by Jack Klugman), while John portrayed the super tidy and organized Felix Unger (originally portrayed by Tony Randall). The video, which can be seen above, began with a purposefully corny intro that shows Blake and John living together.

25 MINUTES AGO