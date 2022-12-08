Read full article on original website
Related
Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’
Donovan's upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd icon's contribution can be heard on the track "Rock Me" below; he also added elements to closing song "Lover O' Lover" and a clip can be heard on Donovan's site. A...
countryfancast.com
Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Dolly Parton Announces Covers of The Rolling Stones and Prince for her Rock Album
Country music legend Dolly Parton is making a rock album, and she plans on covering iconic artists such as Prince, Led Zeppelin, and The Rolling Stones
The Top 10 Buddy Holly Songs
For fans of Weezer, the name “Buddy Holly” is especially familiar. Holly is also well known amongst music listeners who enjoy rock and roll songs from the 1950s. Truly, Holly is something of a legend in popular music. With his horn-rimmed glasses, skillful pop hits and that memorable name, the artist is synonymous with a formative era of rock today.
soultracks.com
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
The Ike & Tina Turner albums you should definitely own
From Ike and Tina Turner's explosive, raw beginnings to their final R&B hurrah, they crossed many musical genres - and these are their best albums
Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Paul McCartney Recalls His Favorite Recording Session at Abbey Road
Singer Paul McCartney has many memories from recording at Abbey Road Studios, but one still sticks out in his mind
Blake Shelton & John Legend Spoof ’70s Sitcom ‘The Odd Couple’ In Hilarious Video: Watch
Blake Shelton and John Legend are hoping to put a smile on viewers’ faces during the season finale of The Voice with their hilarious spoof of the 1970s sitcom The Odd Couple. Blake, 46, and John, 43, paired up for their skit, The Oddest Couple, for the Dec. 13 Season 22 finale and had the country crooner taking on the role of super messy and unorganized Oscar Madison (originally played by Jack Klugman), while John portrayed the super tidy and organized Felix Unger (originally portrayed by Tony Randall). The video, which can be seen above, began with a purposefully corny intro that shows Blake and John living together.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Alabama Shakes: celebrating a decade of a defining rock’n’soul voice
A tenth anniversary expansion for Alabama Shakes' southern rock’n’soul landmark, Boys & Girls
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Co-Founder, Dead at 92
Jim Stewart, a co-founder of Stax Records, died on Monday at age 92. The news was confirmed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. "Mr. Stewart died peacefully surrounded by his family," a statement on its website reads, "and will be missed by millions of music fans around the world as one of the great pioneers of soul music and an architect of the Memphis Sound."
Iggy Pop Is Very Impressed With Måneskin's Damiano Davido's Vocal Ability
Iggy Pop recently provided vocals for a new version of Måneskin's single.
Apologies and Realizations in Jason Aldean’s “Why”
It is often confusing as to why love hurts that much. Also, realizations always haunt us after we’ve done something, whether right or wrong. A 2005 country ballad song, “Why,” was initially recorded by Jason Aldean as part of his self-titled album. Upon release, the track landed in the 49th spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at the #1 spot after a few weeks. It was the first track Jason released that topped the country charts.
Comments / 0