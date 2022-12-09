Read full article on original website
Why is Nitro Software (ASX:NTO) in the news?
Nitro Software has recommended that shareholders back a revised takeover bid from Alludo of AU$2.15 a share. The new proposal represents a 7.5% increase on Potentia Capital’s AU$2 a share bid that was struck last week. PDF software and document management giant Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 12 December...
Sayona Mining shares close in green today, here’s why
Sayona Mining has received final permit to restart its NAL project. The lithium company’s shares last traded at AU$0.22 each, up 2.33% on ASX today. Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) through an ASX filing informed today (12 December) that it has received final permit to restart its NAL project. On...
What’s up with Pendal’s (ASX:PDL) shares lately?
Pendal and Perpetual deal: Perpetual invites three Pendal directors to join the group board. Following the news, shares of Pendal were in the red at AU$4.870 as of 12:04 PM AEDT, 22 December. Perpetual’s shares were also trading in the red, down 0.952% at AU$23.920 apiece. Shares of Australian...
Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) exits takeover race for Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO)
Warrego informed today (9 December 2022) that Beach Energy has surrendered in the takeover fight for Warrego Energy. Beach Energy will be focusing on developing its current onshore gas assets in the Perth Basin. Now, Hancock Energy is ready to acquire Warrego unless there is any further bidding. Warrego Energy...
AUB (ASX:AUB) shares making news today, here’s why
AUB Group has provided that split of Underlying Net Profit After Tax (UNPAT) guidance between the first and second half of the financial year 2023. While sharing the annual general meeting update, the company had upgraded UNPAT guidance for FY23. AUB Group shares were spotted trading 2.19% lower at AU$22.52...
How these ASX nickel stocks have been performing in 2022
Nickel has recently drawn investor interest as the metal is used in the production of batteries for electric vehicles. Nickel prices have surged by approximately 47.06% in the past one year. Demand prospects for Nickel are expected to improve as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions have eased in China. Nickel is a...
Does Bitcoin work in Australia?
Bitcoin works in Australia if one looks at it as a tradable investment asset, but it is not legal tender. Australia replaced its pound with the AUD in 1966, and since then, the Australian pound has stopped working. Recent failures of big crypto-linked companies like FTX have ignited calls for...
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips
The Australian share market is poised to shed its Friday’s gains. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 35 points, or 0.45%, lower on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.7%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.7% lower. The...
BRIEF-Borusan Mannesmann To Issue Debt Instruments Up To 3.00 Bln Lira To Domestic Investors
* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 3.00 BILLION LIRA TO DOMESTIC QUALIFIED INVESTORS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slides
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street's declines as investors await a potential 50-basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 30.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Announces Status Of Common Share Repurchase Program
* STMICROELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES STATUS OF COMMON SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Gobimin Inc. Announces Proposed Privatization
* GOBIMIN INC - INTENDS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR A PROPOSAL TO TAKE COMPANY PRIVATE. * GOBIMIN INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BELMONT HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED TO PRIVATIZE BY WAY OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PURCHASE. * GOBIMIN INC - POST CLOSE, BELMONT IS EXPECTED TO BE SOLE...
BRIEF-Metro Bank Says Prudential Regulation Authority Reduced Co's Pillar 2A Capital Requirement From 0.50% To 0.36%
* METRO BANK - PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY HAS REDUCED COMPANY'S PILLAR 2A CAPITAL REQUIREMENT FROM 0.50% TO 0.36%, EFFECTIVE AS OF 1 JANUARY 2023. * METRO BANK PLC - PILLAR 2A REDUCTION IMPLIES THAT METRO BANK'S MREL REQUIREMENT (EXCLUDING BUFFERS) WOULD THEREFORE REDUCE FROM 17.0% TO 16.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Boston Scientific to buy majority stake in Acotec Scientific
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp will make a partial offer to buy a majority stake of up to 65% in Chinese medical technology company Acotec Scientific Holdings , the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday. Boston Scientific said it would pay HK$20 per share, representing a...
Mount Burgess (ASX:MTB) announces mineralisation thickness expansion at Nxuu deposit
Mount Burgess (ASX:MTB) has updated on the expansion of thickness of the Nxuu deposit’s mineralisation due to the contribution of vanadium pentoxide, germanium, and gallium. Mineralised intersections of V2O5, Ge and Ga add an average of 13.9m per hole in the thickness of the Nxuu Deposit’s mineralisation. It...
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Thales-Hitachi rail signal deal delayed as UK raises competition concerns
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog is concerned Japan's Hitachi (6501.T) acquisition of France's Thales (TCFP.PA) railway signalling business may result in higher fares for passengers, it said on Friday.
streetwisereports.com
Copper Junior Likes Early Results at B.C. Projects
Alpha Copper Corp. (ALCU:CSE;ALCUF:OTC) is awaiting the results of drilling campaigns at two of its British Columbia projects but already likes the mineralization it has been seeing. The junior explorer also recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire CAVU Energy Metals Corp. (CAVU:CSE; CAVVF:OTC; 5EO:FSE) and its two copper projects...
Cumbria coalmine is owned by private equity firm with Caymans base
West Cumbria Mining, which set up Whitehaven office during push for new mine, owned by EMR Capital
