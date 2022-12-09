Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Ansell’s (ASX:ANN) shares performing lately?
Ansell Limited published details to run its buyback programme for the next 12 months. Ansell’s shares were trading in the red as of 10:54 AM AEDT, 12 December. Shares of medical equipment manufacturer Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) were spotted trading in the red territory this morning (12 December 2022). The company published its on-market share buyback programme details for the coming 12 months on 9 December 2022.
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Borusan Mannesmann To Issue Debt Instruments Up To 3.00 Bln Lira To Domestic Investors
* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 3.00 BILLION LIRA TO DOMESTIC QUALIFIED INVESTORS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Sayona Mining shares close in green today, here’s why
Sayona Mining has received final permit to restart its NAL project. The lithium company’s shares last traded at AU$0.22 each, up 2.33% on ASX today. Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) through an ASX filing informed today (12 December) that it has received final permit to restart its NAL project. On...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
US inflation report may show further slowing of price spikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-profile report on inflation to be released Tuesday morning could show another month of cooling prices and add to evidence that the pressures on American households are gradually easing. A milder inflation report would also encourage optimism that the Federal Reserve will suspend its interest rate hikes sometime early next year. Economists have forecast that consumer prices rose 7.3% in November compared with a year ago,...
CNBC
U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips
The Australian share market is poised to shed its Friday’s gains. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 35 points, or 0.45%, lower on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.7%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.7% lower. The...
kalkinemedia.com
AUB (ASX:AUB) shares making news today, here’s why
AUB Group has provided that split of Underlying Net Profit After Tax (UNPAT) guidance between the first and second half of the financial year 2023. While sharing the annual general meeting update, the company had upgraded UNPAT guidance for FY23. AUB Group shares were spotted trading 2.19% lower at AU$22.52...
Recycling Today
US proposes carbon emissions-based steel, aluminum tariffs
According to a report from Reuters, U.S. officials are considering levying tariffs on steel and aluminum based on how much carbon the producing country's industries emit. Reuters cites two people familiar with the plan, which is an attempt to address climate change and "dirty" metals made in China and elsewhere.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Metro Bank Says Prudential Regulation Authority Reduced Co's Pillar 2A Capital Requirement From 0.50% To 0.36%
* METRO BANK - PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY HAS REDUCED COMPANY'S PILLAR 2A CAPITAL REQUIREMENT FROM 0.50% TO 0.36%, EFFECTIVE AS OF 1 JANUARY 2023. * METRO BANK PLC - PILLAR 2A REDUCTION IMPLIES THAT METRO BANK'S MREL REQUIREMENT (EXCLUDING BUFFERS) WOULD THEREFORE REDUCE FROM 17.0% TO 16.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Nitro Software (ASX:NTO) in the news?
Nitro Software has recommended that shareholders back a revised takeover bid from Alludo of AU$2.15 a share. The new proposal represents a 7.5% increase on Potentia Capital’s AU$2 a share bid that was struck last week. PDF software and document management giant Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 12 December...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with Nanosonics’ (ASX:NAN) shares today?
Shares of Nanosonics Limited were trading in the red today (13 December 2022). The company’s substantial shareholder has sold over 3.5 million shares in a week. During FY22, Nanosonics generated revenue of AU$120.3 million. Shares of Australia-based infection prevention company Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) were spotted trading in the red...
freightwaves.com
China’s surprise COVID pivot offers new hope to shipping markets
Shipping stocks swooned when Chinese protesters took to the streets. But the civil unrest is turning out to be a positive: The Chinese government is loosening COVID restrictions faster than expected, which should support tanker and dry bulk demand and improve containerized cargo flows. The abrupt policy shift coincides with...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with Pendal’s (ASX:PDL) shares lately?
Pendal and Perpetual deal: Perpetual invites three Pendal directors to join the group board. Following the news, shares of Pendal were in the red at AU$4.870 as of 12:04 PM AEDT, 22 December. Perpetual’s shares were also trading in the red, down 0.952% at AU$23.920 apiece. Shares of Australian...
‘Winter is coming’ to UK housing market as prices tumble; China trade slumps – as it happened
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
Comments / 0