Mostly cloudy in the 60s Sunday afternoon with few showers

Houston will continue to see a few showers around until a cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon. That front will create some severe storms with some of those possible in Southeast Texas. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible late on Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear on Wednesday as some chilly weather moves into the area for the rest of the week.
Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go

The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

Big changes are less than 24 hours away as a powerful winter storm gets more organized across the Rockies. This powerful storm system will bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Plains and Dakotas on the colder side. We will be on the warmer side of the storm meaning the threat for heavy rain and possible severe storms. Severe threat is low for Houston, Cat. 1 out of 5 but a higher Category 2 out of 5 just NE of Houston. Main threats will be damaging winds and a very small tornado threat mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be a possibility as well with parts of Montgomery, Polk & San Jacinto counties picking up 3-7.5" of rain over the weekend. Big temperature drop comes mid-late week as high temperatures dip to the 50s by the weekend. Prepare for it to feel more like the holidays soon!
Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning

A cold front will bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
Severe storm risk, damaging winds possible for local coastal region

HOUSTON (KIAH) Could Houston see isolated tornados and damaging winds this week? The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Showers and thunderstorms expected ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. There is a...
Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
Some storms are possible late tonight, into Sunday morning

Good afternoon. We’re jumping in on a weekend afternoon to highlight the potential for thunderstorms overnight as a weak front moves into the region and stalls out. This should mostly be an issue for areas along and north of Interstate 10. The main threat should occur after midnight, so we don’t expect any disruptions for activities on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning

WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning. Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.
Illegal dumping in Houston neighborhood causing health concerns for residents

HOUSTON - A community in South Houston is asking city leaders for help cleaning up trash that continues to pile up along Webercrest Road. "We drive through other neighborhoods," said Pastor A L Hickman from New Commandment Christian Fellowship Church. "We shop other places. We visit other places. We don’t see the mess we see over here. We’re just asking for parity. Help us."
Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour

HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
Senior Officer Vidal Lopez with Houston PD passes away after train crash

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is mourning one of their own after an officer involved in a train crash passed away from his injuries. BACKGROUND: Houston PD officer involved in train crash on Fulton St. while 'reporting to work'. Chief Troy Finner announced via Twitter Senior Officer Vidal Lopez,...
2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
