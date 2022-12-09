Big changes are less than 24 hours away as a powerful winter storm gets more organized across the Rockies. This powerful storm system will bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Plains and Dakotas on the colder side. We will be on the warmer side of the storm meaning the threat for heavy rain and possible severe storms. Severe threat is low for Houston, Cat. 1 out of 5 but a higher Category 2 out of 5 just NE of Houston. Main threats will be damaging winds and a very small tornado threat mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be a possibility as well with parts of Montgomery, Polk & San Jacinto counties picking up 3-7.5" of rain over the weekend. Big temperature drop comes mid-late week as high temperatures dip to the 50s by the weekend. Prepare for it to feel more like the holidays soon!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO