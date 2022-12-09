ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu

Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
GILLETT, WI
Field & Stream

The Best States to Bag a Monster Whitetail Buck

Antlers aren’t everything, and yeah, you can have an absolute blast deer hunting without ever incurring a taxidermy bill. But for many whitetail geeks tagging, or at least having a legitimate shot at such, a mature buck is a big part of the thrill. Assuming your state isn’t known for hosting bragging-sized bucks, we’ve analyzed the Pope & Young (P&Y) and Boone & Crockett (B&C) record books, as well as information from the National Deer Association (NDA) and state agencies to assemble a short list of go-to states (in no particular order) for bagging a wall-hanger.
WISCONSIN STATE
YourErie

Hunters make progress on first day of deer season

Hunters had great weather for the opening day of buck season on Saturday. While some hunters prefer snow so deer are easier to spot and track, they were met with a bright and sunny day instead. We spoke with a 13-year-old hunter who got a seven-point buck, the first buck she’s ever gotten. She shared […]
KOOL 101.7

Wolf Or Coyote Pictured Near Two Harbors? DNR Biologists Weigh In

People have been arguing in a North Shore Facebook group on whether or not this animal pictured is a wolf or a coyote. It can be hard to tell sometimes, especially depending on the quality of the picture. There are several differences between wolves and coyotes. Wolves are bigger, but bigger coyotes could be mistaken for a smaller wolves or vice versa.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
MINNESOTA STATE
Current Publishing

Opinion: Take your time, deer

Guess what’s almost here, people! Deer hunting season, the most magical time of the year, after Halloween, Christmas, spring break and summer, of course. That’s right, I’m staring down the barrel of two, maybe three, glorious weekends as a single lady, when my husband, Doo, frolics in the Indiana wilderness attempting to ensure we have meat for the winter, or something like that. No matter, with my kids also gone, I am looking forward to lazy mornings, empty sinks and a bathroom that won’t stink to high heaven.
INDIANA STATE
Field & Stream

77 Mallards Found Dead on a WMA in Wyoming

This past Tuesday, Wyoming Fish and Game Department (WFGD) personnel discovered 77 dead mallards at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area, in Fremont County. They suspect the birds may have been killed by avian influenza. The personnel also discovered one sick Canada goose that they euthanized. The news comes...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Class 4M state championship football preview: Columbus vs. Apopka

Columbus (13-1) vs. Apopka (11-3) When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Averages: Scoring 37.1 points per game, allowing 12.9 points per game. Statistical leaders: QB Alberto Mendoza (Jr., 186-256, 2,470 yards, 34 TDs), RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Sr., 1,050 yards, 10 TDs), WR Jose Leon (Jr., 38 catches, 569 yards, 11 TDs), LB Ja’Juan Bradsahw (Sr., 62 tackles, 3 TFL)
APOPKA, FL
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Badger Chase Away a Deer, Then Celebrate!

Interactions between animals can be extremely cool to see when they’re caught on camera. That is certainly the case here! In this video, a badger decides to take on a deer! What this video does not show is why the badger wanted to chase off the deer. Or if the deer did not flee, would there have been a fight? Come watch this super cool video of a badger chasing off a deer! Then, you can learn about what’s going on behind the scenes of this animal interaction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy