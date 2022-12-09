ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lords Of The Fallen looks like Elden Ring, but way gorier

Elden Ring was truly the star of the show at The Game Awards last night. Although God of War Ragnarök bagged a whopping six awards, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth took home the big one and won Game of the Year 2022. Even from its release back in February, I think many of us saw that one coming, and it was definitely a deserved win.
Elden Ring dethroned as 2022's best-selling game

The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.
God Of War Ragnarök absolutely dominated The Game Awards

Who managed to stop up and watch the entirety of The Game Awards? I did and oh boy, it’s a sleepy Friday. The show was jam-packed with exciting reveals though. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor blew everyone away with an incredible gameplay trailer, and Death Stranding 2 was finally confirmed by Hideo Kojima which also had a trailer. Don’t ask me to explain what happens in it. I did not understand a single second.
Metacritic's best game of 2022 isn't Elden Ring or God Of War

'Tis the season. December is when we lose friends and form enemies with our nearest and dearest, quibbling over which game was the best of the year and deserves to top the metaphorical tree. Sometimes, the only way to settle these debates is to consult an aggregate site, and according to Metacritic, the best game of 2022 is...
God Of War Ragnarök is being review bombed by angry gamers

There’s no denying that God Of War Ragnarök is going to end up topping plenty of ‘Game of the Year’ lists. In fact, we’re just one day away from finding out if Ragnarök will scoop up the coveted title at this year’s The Game Awards. It has got some stiff competition, namely from Elden Ring, but God Of War Ragnarök does hold the highest number of nominations with 10.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty

The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
'Flawless' new PlayStation 5 model teased by developer

PlayStation 5 stock levels are stabilising, according to Sony, which is great news for those of us who are fed up of signing up for stock alerts only to not make it through the checkout process in time. What they haven’t confirmed though, is if rumours of a new PS5 model are true. Earlier this year, it was suggested that Sony had completely overhauled the design of the PS5.
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible

It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today

It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"

The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
PlayStation is afraid Xbox wants to make them 'more like Nintendo'

The deliberations over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision have given us some gems, like The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be a mid-sized game, Battlefield will never be as successful as Call of Duty, and even the estimated release window for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, Sony's latest swipe at...
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps

The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
Netflix's The Witcher showrunner responds to claims that writers hate the source material

Spoiler warning: this article contains some spoilers for The Witcher on Netflix. There’s perhaps no fandom as divided as The Witcher’s right now. While the fans of the games are thriving with so many new titles in the works (including a remake of The Witcher 1) and The Witcher 3’s new-gen update right around the corner, it’s a very different story for enjoyers of the Netflix series.
Idris Elba stars in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

How are we all feeling after The Game Awards? Both in terms of the actual results and the amount of sleep you managed to get, that is. It was a huge night for celebrating 2022’s best games - to the surprise of no one, Elden Ring (deservedly) bagged the coveted Game of the Year award, as well as Best Role Playing Game, Best Art Direction and Best Game Direction. Can’t really argue with any of that.
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna

At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
