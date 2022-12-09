Read full article on original website
Related
The Lords Of The Fallen looks like Elden Ring, but way gorier
Elden Ring was truly the star of the show at The Game Awards last night. Although God of War Ragnarök bagged a whopping six awards, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth took home the big one and won Game of the Year 2022. Even from its release back in February, I think many of us saw that one coming, and it was definitely a deserved win.
Elden Ring dethroned as 2022's best-selling game
The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.
God Of War Ragnarök absolutely dominated The Game Awards
Who managed to stop up and watch the entirety of The Game Awards? I did and oh boy, it’s a sleepy Friday. The show was jam-packed with exciting reveals though. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor blew everyone away with an incredible gameplay trailer, and Death Stranding 2 was finally confirmed by Hideo Kojima which also had a trailer. Don’t ask me to explain what happens in it. I did not understand a single second.
Metacritic's best game of 2022 isn't Elden Ring or God Of War
'Tis the season. December is when we lose friends and form enemies with our nearest and dearest, quibbling over which game was the best of the year and deserves to top the metaphorical tree. Sometimes, the only way to settle these debates is to consult an aggregate site, and according to Metacritic, the best game of 2022 is...
God Of War Ragnarök is being review bombed by angry gamers
There’s no denying that God Of War Ragnarök is going to end up topping plenty of ‘Game of the Year’ lists. In fact, we’re just one day away from finding out if Ragnarök will scoop up the coveted title at this year’s The Game Awards. It has got some stiff competition, namely from Elden Ring, but God Of War Ragnarök does hold the highest number of nominations with 10.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
'Flawless' new PlayStation 5 model teased by developer
PlayStation 5 stock levels are stabilising, according to Sony, which is great news for those of us who are fed up of signing up for stock alerts only to not make it through the checkout process in time. What they haven’t confirmed though, is if rumours of a new PS5 model are true. Earlier this year, it was suggested that Sony had completely overhauled the design of the PS5.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today
It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
Company Of Heroes 3 officially announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles
That’s right, it’s actually happening - Company of Heroes 3 is officially making its way to consoles, for the first time in the franchise’s history. Announced tonight (9 December) during The Game Awards, the highly anticipated real-time strategy game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
PlayStation is afraid Xbox wants to make them 'more like Nintendo'
The deliberations over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision have given us some gems, like The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be a mid-sized game, Battlefield will never be as successful as Call of Duty, and even the estimated release window for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, Sony's latest swipe at...
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
Netflix's The Witcher showrunner responds to claims that writers hate the source material
Spoiler warning: this article contains some spoilers for The Witcher on Netflix. There’s perhaps no fandom as divided as The Witcher’s right now. While the fans of the games are thriving with so many new titles in the works (including a remake of The Witcher 1) and The Witcher 3’s new-gen update right around the corner, it’s a very different story for enjoyers of the Netflix series.
Idris Elba stars in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
How are we all feeling after The Game Awards? Both in terms of the actual results and the amount of sleep you managed to get, that is. It was a huge night for celebrating 2022’s best games - to the surprise of no one, Elden Ring (deservedly) bagged the coveted Game of the Year award, as well as Best Role Playing Game, Best Art Direction and Best Game Direction. Can’t really argue with any of that.
Polygon
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna
At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
Stunning open world prehistoric game looks like Ark and Far Cry Primal had a baby
Primitive is an upcoming open world survival game set in the Stone Age, pitting players against the unforgiving environment, giant predators and other humanoids in their journey across these primeval lands. Developer Games Box is using Unreal Engine 5 for its debut title and I'll be honest, Primitive is already...
Cyberpunk 2077's rough launch killed multiplayer ambitions, says developer
The multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 was cancelled as a result of the game's catastrophic launch, and with a list of issues to sort as long as your arm, this part fell to the wayside. This is confirming what we had already surmised from the story behind the RPG, however,...
GAMINGbible
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 1