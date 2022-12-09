Read full article on original website
Related
Charlize Theron Realized Aeon Flux Would 'Flop' While Making It: 'Definitely Knew We Were in Trouble'
Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
buzzfeednews.com
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
‘A waste of time’: Robert Downey Jr hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism
Robert Downey Jr has hit back at Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel movies.The Pulp Fiction filmmaker spoke out against the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood” in an interview last month, claiming that there weren’t any “movie stars” coming through anymore. “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?“Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know,...
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Waterboy’s Adam Sandler Reveals Kathy Bates’ Reaction After Hearing Critics Probably Wouldn’t Like The Comedy
Adam Sandler recalls how Kathy Bates reacted to his prediction that critics wouldn't like The Waterboy.
Brendan Fraser Has a Supportive Girlfriend! Meet the Actor’s Partner Jeanne Moore
Longtime actor Brendan Fraser made his big career comeback with the support of his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore. They’ve walked several red carpets together since he landed the lead role in the 2022 Darren Aronofsky drama film, The Whale. Keep scrolling to learn more about The Mummy star’s partner.
Angela Bassett Recalls How A 12-Year-Old Keke Palmer Actually Got Her The Role As Her Mother In Akeelah And The Bee
Angela Bassett recalled how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer actually helped land her a starring role in Akeelah and the Bee.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She’s Not Like Other Nepotism Babies
Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his autistic son allowed him to connect with his character in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his 20-year-old, autistic son Griffin allowed him to connect with his character Charlie in his new film, "The Whale."
GAMINGbible
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 14