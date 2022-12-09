ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Amazon partners with basketball legend Steph Curry to make a ToeJam & Earl movie

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFTtX_0jd4sPeD00

If you've got an intellectual property, Jeff Bezos wants to make a film out of it. Next up on Amazon's docket of movies to make is ToeJam & Earl, Sega's 1990s hip-hop-themed roguelike that was most recently resurrected in 2019's ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove .

Spotted by The Hollywood Reporter , the film is being worked on by Amazon Studios in collaboration with NBA superstar Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Story Kitchen, a media company helmed by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri Johnson. What a potent admixture.

Personally, I'm hoping the resulting feature somehow unites these disparate threads into a slickly-choreographed rap-focused action flick with basketball elements and also Sonic the Hedgehog is there. Sadly it'll probably just be, like, a normal movie.

The screenplay is being written by Nunzio Randazzo and Amos Vernon, both of whom recently worked on Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. It'll centre on ToeJam and Earl's quest to find a cure for a disease that's devastating their home planet's funk levels. That mission brings them to Earth, the place where "the music that created their culture originated".

It's far from Amazon's only gaming-related movie project right now, but it might be the most left-field choice the company has made so far. Amazon is also working on films or TV shows based around Blade Runner , Fallout , Mass Effect , Disco Elysium and Life Is Strange . A film derived from a '90s roguelike about rapping aliens collecting spaceship parts is a bit of an odd duck among that collection, but not an unwelcome one.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Engadget

Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard

With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
Digital Trends

Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s ‘Sonic Prime’ will strangely premiere on another platform

Sonic the Hedgehog is storming the multiverse in new Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, and a select few lucky fans will get an exclusive look at the first episode, just not on Netflix. The streamer, who evidently seems to know its audience, revealed Tuesday that the first chapter of Sonic...
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will feature Idris Elba

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major expansion next year, and it will include a major addition to the cast: Idris Elba. His appearance was confirmed as part of a new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer released during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Elba will play a character named Solomon...
Engadget

'Judas' is the first project from BioShock creator Ken Levine's Ghost Story Games

Ghost Story Games has revealed its first title nearly six years after BioShock creator Ken Levine founded the studio. A trailer for Judas debuted at The Game Awards and while it's not an actual BioShock game, it draws from that series' art style. It's also a first-person shooter in which it looks like you can wield elemental powers.
techaiapp.com

The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced

The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
TechRadar

Ken Levine's Judas trailer just dropped and it's looking like the best of BioShock

A new game by the team behind BioShock, entitled Judas, has been announced at The Game Awards with a trailer that shows off some of project lead Ken Levine's masterful worldbuilding and some familiar elements to long-time fans. It's the first game in development from Ghost Story Games, which was...
Collider

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Stars Wrote Stories for ‘Shazamily Matters’ Anthology

Zachary Levi and other Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars wrote stories for an upcoming DC Comics anthology Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters. To tie March 2023 DC Comics releases with the movie’s premiere, some of the company's best-selling titles will also feature unique covers inspired by Fury of the Gods.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy