ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Nvidia RTX 4070 rumoured to have same core counts as the old RTX 3070

By Jeremy Laird
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbwVo_0jd4sO0i00

Arguably the most reliable source of pre-release GPU specs, kopite7kimi, has tweeted some key numbers for Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The bad news is that the new GPU reportedly has exactly the same number of shaders, RT cores and render outputs as the old RTX 3070 . So, the new 4070's performance jump could mostly be about clockspeeds.

The new GPU also is said to have more memory than the RTX 3070, with 12GB instead of 8GB, however. Nvidia may also have bumped the L2 cache from 4MB to 32MB. But most of the hardware specs are disappointingly similar to ye olde 3070:

5,888 FP32 shaders, 46 RT cores, and 64 ROPs. The one big change, therefore, is the chip's boost clock, now said to be 2,610MHz, a 51% leap over the 1,725MHz peak frequency of the RTX 3070. As ever, all this remains mere rumour, not official specifications from Nvidia.

However, kopite7kimi has an excellent track record when it comes to early looks at GPU specs. Moreover, these numbers all make sense in terms of what Nvidia has already announced from the RTX 40 Series, including the RTX 4090 , RTX 4080 and the GPU formerly known as the RTX 4080 12GB , now cancelled and expected to resurface as CES in January rebranded as the RTX 4070 Ti.

Your next upgrade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39laZS_0jd4sO0i00

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming : The top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard : The right boards
Best graphics card : Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming : Get into the game ahead of the rest

By comparison to the numbers above, the RTX 4080 12GB was specced up at 7,680 shaders, 60 RT cores and 80 ROPS before Nvidia nixxed it, so any RTX 4070 rather than RTX 4070 Ti is a nailed-on certainty to come in below those figures. Hopefully we'll find out soon enough, as we're expecting both the 4070 Ti and the 4070 to be announced at CES in a month's time.

Anyway, a 50% bump over the last gen card is not to be sniffed at. But as will many of this latest generation of GPUs, we can't feeling it could have been much better still. Imagine not just 50% higher clocks but 50% more shaders, too. Oh, well. Maybe next time.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Nvidia may finally admit its major mistake with the RTX 4080

Nvidia’s latest GPU, the RTX 4080, has not been the smash-hit Nvidia may have been hoping for. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia may be eager to change that. According to a new report, Nvidia may be on the cusp of giving the RTX 4080 a much-needed price adjustment. Will that help it compete against the more reasonably priced AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
TechSpot

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Tom's Hardware

AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080

AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
Digital Trends

Intel just gave your Arc GPU double the frames-per-second performance

It’s no secret that Intel’s Arc graphics cards had a rough launch, with multiple delays and even cancellation rumors plaguing Intel’s efforts. But now the company finally has some good news: its latest drivers could more than double Arc performance in certain situations. In a recent blog...
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype

Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU

Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.
TechSpot

Colorful RTX 4070 Ti listing confirms GPU is a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB

What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.
pocketnow.com

Save $500 on a new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop and more

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We wrap up today’s amazing deals selection with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet, which is now available for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This great laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood.
Digital Trends

This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $650 off today

The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time for your favorite games. Play them in style with one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can grab this Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,780. It’s usually priced at $3,430, so you’re saving a truly eye-watering $650. Deals don’t come much better than this, and this one’s sure to fly off the shelves once savvy gamers spot it. Make sure you don’t miss out and jump on it today, before it’s sold out!
Digital Trends

Upcoming RTX 4070 may not succeed unless Nvidia makes a key change

Nvidia only has two Ada graphics cards out right now, and they’re among the best graphics cards you can buy, but that lineup might soon expand to include not just one, but two new GPUs. Specifications of the rumored RTX 4070 emerged today from a credible source. The card...
PC Magazine

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit ('Raptor Canyon') Review

For years, Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) line was synonymous with small, featuring diminutive designs that helped establish the mini PC category. But as the NUC family grew to include gaming desktops, models have grown first to the size of a paperback novel, then a toaster. The latest, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (starts at $1,179; $1,549 for the Core i9 model tested) sets aside the tiny chassis entirely, with a small-form-factor tower that's just under 14 liters in volume, accommodating the latest 12-inch, triple-slot graphics cards. Codenamed "Raptor Canyon" before release, this NUC pushes Intel's gaming prowess to the limit, with every piece designed for max performance.
makeuseof.com

DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy