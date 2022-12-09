ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

Tiger Woods Expected To Make Golf Ball Switch On His Return

By Dan Parker
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsQyf_0jd4sDIj00

Tiger Woods is expected to make a significant golf ball change ahead of his appearances in Capital One's The Match and PNC Championship in the coming weeks. The American, who hasn't played competitive golf since The Open Championship in July, has been testing different Bridgestone golf balls in order to try and find one that offers him some more distance. It is expected he'll deploy the Bridgestone Tour B X in play during Saturday's The Match - a charity match that will pit Woods and Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas - as well as the PNC Championship, which starts on the 15th of December.

Historically, Tiger has tended to play a softer golf ball that offers him more spin to shape the ball and give him some control around the greens. Since signing a golf ball deal with Bridgestone in late 2016, he's tended to use the softer three-piece balls in the range. Most recently, that has been in the shape of the Bridgestone Tour B XS which he has been using since it was launched by the brand in 2020. Now, however, it looks like Woods will be using the firmer Bridgestone Tour B X over the next two events at least.

The Tour B and Tour B XS are both three-piece golf balls designed for golfers with a driver clubhead speed of over 105mph, with the much firmer X being geared up to promote a lower flight with lower spin. According to Golf.com, Woods has been testing the Bridgestone B X on his home simulator and found an extra 10 yards of carry from using it which ultimately amounts to him being able to hit one less club into greens.

With this in mind, it appears Tiger will be making a fairly significant switch to his golf ball ahead of his appearances in The Match and PNC Championship in the next two weeks. With both of these being exhibition events, it's an ideal time for Tiger to get a feel for the ball out on course ahead of some more competitive action in 2023. However, according to Golf.com, if Tiger is able to tee it up at Augusta National next April he’ll likely switch back to the Tour B XS.

Tiger has undoubtedly been more malleable to equipment changes in recent years. One of the most notable in 2022 was his appearance at Augusta National in FootJoy Premiere Series Packard golf shoes , rather than his customary Nikes. During his hosting duties at the Hero World Challenge last week, he was spotted once again in Nike shoes. At his appearance at the PNC Championship in December last year, Woods debuted the then-unannounced TaylorMade Stealth range of drivers and fairway woods. After Collin Morikawa was spotted with the new TaylorMade P Series of irons in his bag at the Hero World Challenge last week, it'll be interesting to see if Woods and co. will debut any other new pieces of hardware in the last few events of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

JT and Spieth GIVE IT LARGE after beating Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth claimed the bragging rights after they took down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match. The all-American duo notched seven birdies in the 12-hole contest at Pelican Golf Club to defeat Woods and McIlroy 3&2. This was the seventh iteration...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Thomas and Spieth trash talk Tiger and Rory after win in ‘The Match’

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest installment of The Match on Saturday night outside Tampa, Fla. Thomas and Spieth rolled to a 3-and-2 win in 10 holes under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Thomas and Spieth combined for seven birdies compared to just one for Woods and McIlroy. “Hey Tiger and Rory … WHAT HAPPENED?” Thomas and Spieth spoofed on Twitter afterward. “How do you lose to us two? It’s all right, everybody does.” The event raised millions of dollars for relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “[W]e were able to do something under the lights that never before happened in our sport, to be able to grow it in a different way,” Woods said on the TNT broadcast afterward. It was Tiger’s third appearance in The Match, while the other three made their debut in the made-for-TV event.
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 QBE Shootout

Going low isn’t just recommended at the QBE Shootout, it’s required (why else would Shootout be in the name?). A year ago, the winning two-player team of Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na surprisingly made three bogeys over the course of the 54-hole event (the most of all 12 teams) yet won thanks to their 12 birdies on the last 13 holes.
NAPLES, FL
Golf Digest

Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on

This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
DORAL, FL
Golf.com

Tiger Woods played competitive golf again Saturday. Here are 4 things we learned

In the pregame coverage for The Match on Saturday, Justin Thomas said that early in his career it took him a few rounds with Tiger Woods before he gathered the steel to ask Woods what he thought of Thomas’ game. When Thomas finally inquired, Woods didn’t sugarcoat his assessment: “You don’t have near enough shots.”
Golf.com

What really makes new golf clubs better than old ones?

How are new clubs better than old ones? is one of the most popular questions I get asked as someone that covers golf equipment. When I worked as a club fitter I would get asked similar questions about how players could see such large gains in distance and accuracy when upgrading to new clubs.
GolfWRX

WOTW: Watches from The Match – Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

This weekend we saw another version of The Match, but this time the competition featured some of the biggest golfers in the world. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy took on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for a 12-hole match at Pelican Bay Golf Club. Before The Match started, we saw these four wearing their typical watches, most of them we have seen over the past couple of years. Tiger, JT, and Jordan wearing Rolex models and Rory sporting his usual Omega.
Golf Digest

The quintessential American golf design like you've never seen it: Our exclusive drone tour of National Golf Links

If there’s a fountainhead of American golf design, it is National Golf Links of America. Courses had been built in the United States for nearly two decades prior to its opening in 1911, but none of them achieved the high standards National architect Charles Blair Macdonald envisioned possible for the youthful golf country, not even those he’d built.
Golf Digest

'Wish putting' is ruining your short game. Here's how to fix it

It happens on putts between four and eight feet. The putts that are just too long to be given, but short enough that you're still expecting to make them. That dynamic has the effect of robbing golfers of confidence. Golf Digest's No. 1-ranked teacher, Butch Harmon explains:. "I call it...
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy