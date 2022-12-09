ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

I hope Death Stranding 2 is a smarter, leaner adventure

By Josh West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Y3F_0jd4rPc000

Death Stranding 2 should be an exercise in restraint. In many respects, that would be antithetical to the modern sequel – which expectations dictate must be a bigger, bolder, and brasher experience than that of its predecessor. Hideo Kojima has announced that he will expand his apocalyptic vision of the United States of America, and I'd quite like to see the director present a leaner, smarter, and sharper package.

Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards 2022 . It showed little restraint. The trailer was suitably chaotic, brimming with the sort of unhinged spectacle that has come to define Hideo Kojima's output throughout much of the past decade. Flashes into the past (or alternative realities; could go either way), glimpses at two new corporations in Drawbridge and the Automated Public Assistance Company, and bridge baby pods filled with squirming tentacles and angel wings.

Our first look at Death Stranding 2 invites a lot of questions and offers very few answers, setting the stage for yet another protracted road to release that will be blanketed in a thick fog of speculation. And while I already feel myself getting drawn into absurdist theorycraft, I do think we should take a moment to consider Death Stranding's strengths and how a sequel can improve upon them before we're all subsumed entirely.

Time to start a new journey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Falb7_0jd4rPc000

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding has been perhaps the most divisive game attributed to Hideo Kojima in his 35-year directorial career. On one side of the fence, a crowd who will vehemently defend it as a masterpiece; on the other, those who believe that it's little more than a 60-hour exercise in indulgence. As for me, I'm lost somewhere in the middle – an uncomfortable position, but after running through the original game on PS4 and much of Death Stranding Director's Cut on PS5 , I don't know where else to stand.

It's been three years since Death Stranding made its debut, and time hasn't made it any easier to parse. I do think there's an exceptionally good game hidden away in Death Stranding, but it's buried beneath layers of esoteric narrative concepts and tired combat systems. While these are elements of design that can be refined, I'd rather see both stripped back – if not out – from the experience entirely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dts1h_0jd4rPc000

Death Stranding was at its best when it left you alone, free to explore the wilderness. (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Movement was always the main attraction of Death Stranding, and the boldest thing Kojima Productions could reasonably achieve in this sequel would be to lean further into the walking simulation and social connection aspects that underpin the entire concept. Split across 15 'Episodes', Death Stranding is at its best when it asks you to hike across a vast distance with little consternation. Challenge is born out of survival – not from ghostly apparitions which grind the game to a halt, but from the elements themselves.

Wind and rain can be real killers, gradually eroding the quality of your gear and degrading the deliveries strapped to your back. This is one reason the social elements of Death Stranding work as well as they do; the feeling of relief when you stumble across a player-made shelter in the wilderness, with your resources and patience depleting, is practically unrivaled in this type of action-adventure experience. If Kojima Productions were willing to risk it, I wonder whether social connection could carry Death Stranding 2 further than any big narrative concepts ever could – the first game is so lacking in nuance that it stands perilously at the border of parody.

Embracing open spaces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHoIN_0jd4rPc000

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

"The first game was so lacking in nuance that it stands perilously at the border of parody"

That would necessitate a wider, more uneven play space to explore. In asking you to travel from east to west, across a hauntingly sparse USA so clearly modeled on Icelandic territory, Death Stranding gives you the opportunity to get lost. To get truly lost. In a way that big-budget video games rarely do. It's admittedly rare for AAA productions to place so much trust in its players, but it's the lengthy, isolating hikes that made Death Stranding worth investing time in, something Death stranding 2 would do well to remember.

Kojima Productions is yet to reveal the Death Stranding 2 setting, although one read of that first trailer suggests that we may be dealing with alternate realties, not to mention a shift away from the USA and toward an overseas adventure. There are strong nautical themes presented throughout, with the teaser drawing to a close as Sam Porter Bridges and Fragile look out across a large vessel – the OHV Magellan, adorned with the new 'Drawbridge' emblem. And if you'll remember, there was also a mention of the Moon in the closing hours of the original game, so perhaps Kojima really will leave us to get lost in truly hostile terrain in the sequel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrdUR_0jd4rPc000

OHV Magellan may look like a weapon to surpass Metal Gear, but it's more likely to be mobile Distribution Center. (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Three years later, it isn't the performances, combat encounters, or delirious ending that stuck with me – it's the journey. It's that palpable feeling of exhaustion as you're forced to reorient a crawl through craggy mountains and deep waters once you realize you're ill-equipped for your approach, and the relief as your destination eventually appears on a distant horizon.

It's walking for miles in relative silence, an adventure soundtracked to the unpredictable rhythms of the wind. It's the moments where Death Stranding revealed itself to be something different, distinct – and with Death Stranding 2 now set to be one of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games on the near horizon, Kojima Productions would do well to remember that this concept is at its best when it veers far from expectations.

Death Stranding 2 wasn't the only major reveal, so why not check out everything announced at The Game Awards 2022 .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?

It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
Digital Trends

The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more

The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
IGN

Hideo Kojima Rewrote Death Stranding 2 After the COVID-19 Pandemic

To say the COVID-19 pandemic affected Hideo Kojima's writing of Death Stranding 2 would be an understatement. The Kojima Productions founder officially unveiled the sequel at tonight's Game Awards, and after showing the first look, stayed on stage for a while to answer some questions from host Geoff Keighley. “I...
GamesRadar

The Witcher: Blood Origin review: "Packed with wasted potential and talent"

It’s never a good sign when a show’s best moments arrive in the first few minutes. But so it proves with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spin-off to Netflix’s flagship fantasy series set 1,200 years before the stories of Geralt, Yen, and Ciri.In a brilliant scene that’s best left for you to discover yourself, Joey Batey’s Jaskier is pulled in from the main series. The prologue is everything...
Distractify

Random Kid Gets Arrested After Rushing the Stage at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 came and went, but not without awarding some of the year's best games and revealing several new trailers and game announcements. From the annual event showcasing the first clip of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Hideo Kojima unveiling Death Stranding 2, there's much to be excited about in 2023.
TechRadar

Death Stranding 2 trailer shows series continues tradition of being weird AF

While Death Stranding 2 isn't a surprise, after all, back in May, actor Norman Reedus straight up said he was appearing in a sequel. Now we've had official confirmation and the first trailer of the game. More importantly, the trailer confirms that the sequel will continue the series' tradition of being completely weird.
TechRadar

After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel

Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
NME

Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game

The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Distractify

The 2022 Game Awards Unveiled Plenty of New Games — Here Are Some Highlights

It's that time of the year again: the Game Awards are here to doll out accolades to some of the best games to grace our consoles in 2022 — but more importantly, the award show serves as a way to share some of the exciting titles to come in the new year. Plenty of new and exciting games are announced at this award show, and many others unveil new and exciting details about releases and gameplay details in between the awards.
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will feature Idris Elba

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major expansion next year, and it will include a major addition to the cast: Idris Elba. His appearance was confirmed as part of a new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer released during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Elba will play a character named Solomon...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy