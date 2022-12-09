How to play Elden Ring PvP and invade players

Elden Ring PvP can be done either through invasions, where you crash into other players' games, or the Colosseum, where you do structured arena matches. Each version of player-on-player combat is triggered in its own way and has its own challenges and advantages, and we'll explain how both work in their own way in our guide to Elden Ring PvP below, as well as some tips on how you can win.

How to play PvP in Elden Ring

There's two ways to play PvP in Elden Ring, either by invading players or by entering the more controlled-and-fair chaos of the Colosseum.

Invasions. This allows you to enter somebody else's game and try to kill them, the counterpart to the Elden Ring coop and multiplayer systems. You'll be there until you either kill them or are killed yourself, whereupon you get returned to your previous game.

Colosseum. The Colosseum is the game mode where you can fight other players in arenas, either individually or in teams, by going to any of the Elden Ring Colosseum locations , listed at the page connected. There's no structured rewards for doing so at time of writing, but it's fun and a good way to test your skills accordingly.

The Colosseum is complex enough that we put together a full Elden Ring Colosseum page on how it works and how you can win there, but we'll explain just below how to invade in PvP below and the mechanics involved.

How to invade in Elden Ring

There's different ways to invade players in Elden Ring, though you'll need an online connection to do them all. How you invade depends on which item you use, all of which we've laid out below:

Bloody Finger. The main way to invade, use this to attack another player in their world. Even if other players are there, your only goal is to kill the "Host of Fingers" (or player who's game you're in).

Duelist's Furled Finger. Use this item to leave a red summoning sign on the floor. Any player who's used a Furlcalling Finger Remedy will be able to see it, and they can use it to summon you for combat - a duel!

Small Red Effigy. Use this to send a competitive summon sign to any nearby summoning pools.

Taunter's Tongue. Increases the rate at which you can be invaded, makes it more likely that invaders will enter your world, and means you can be invaded by two players at once. Only for the supremely confident or capable.

White Cipher Ring. Using this item automatically sets it up so that if you're invaded, a person who's used the Blue Cipher Ring will come in to protect you (if there's one around).

Blue Cipher Ring. Using this puts you in a "ready" state. If another player uses a White Cipher Ring and you're ready, you're brought into their world to help them defend against a third invader.

If you're invading, we advise you to play fair - a lot of players make sure to announce themselves and even emote a little bow or wave before starting the fight, just so everybody's ready. You should also make sure you're well-equipped for the fights - try using some of our Elden Ring PvP builds to give yourself the best chance.

PvP rewards in Elden Ring

Killing players in Elden Ring PvP gives the player a set amount of runes depending on the target's level, not how many Runes they're holding when they die. However, this doesn't apply to the Colosseum, which has no rewards at time of writing, it's just for fun.

Depending on the player's actions in their own world, the Bloody Finger can be replaced with items like the Recusant Finger or Festering Bloody Finger, which inform progress in the game like the Elden Ring Varre questline .