JK Simmons is ludicrously ripped to play Santa in Dwayne Johnson's Red One

By Bradley Russell
 4 days ago

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the first look at JK Simmons’ ripped Santa Claus in his upcoming Amazon Christmas movie Red One .

"Ladies, gents & children of all ages, the coolest, strongest & kindest Santa Claus ever," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons got in incredible shape for our Christmas franchise film."

The images show Simmons’ Saint Nick pumping iron with Johnson’s character and showing off his physique.

Red One, set for the holiday season in 2023, sees Johnson star opposite Chris Evans in what Variety has previously described as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

Johnson has also given a behind-the-scenes glimpse of he and Evans working on a scene – and heading into the "Christmas unknown." The shot, taken during a 4am shoot, features the pair in a frost-covered landscape and walking towards what appears to be a graveyard. Let’s hope they’re on their best behavior. We wouldn’t want a certain swole Santa making a list and checking it twice…

While Red One could be the start of a Christmas franchise at Amazon, Johnson’s potential DC plans are looking less secure. While Black Adam was envisioned as ‘Phase 1’ of a branching cinematic universe , the recent arrival of James Gunn as co-head of the newly-formed DC Studios has led to a major shake-up . As such, a Black Adam sequel might have been scrapped according to a new report – though Gunn was quick to quell any speculation, saying some decisions have not been made yet .

For more on what’s coming out soon, check out our complete guide to movie release dates.

Comments / 7

W K
3d ago

testosterone shots and supplements aren't hard to get. sure it takes a little work..

Related
IndieWire

J.K. Simmons Is a Shredded Santa in Chris Evans and The Rock’s ‘Red One’ — First Look

Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
IndieWire

James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
The Independent

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’

Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
Inquisitr.com

Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top

Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

