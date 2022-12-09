JK Simmons is ludicrously ripped to play Santa in Dwayne Johnson's Red One

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the first look at JK Simmons’ ripped Santa Claus in his upcoming Amazon Christmas movie Red One .

"Ladies, gents & children of all ages, the coolest, strongest & kindest Santa Claus ever," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons got in incredible shape for our Christmas franchise film."

The images show Simmons’ Saint Nick pumping iron with Johnson’s character and showing off his physique.

Red One, set for the holiday season in 2023, sees Johnson star opposite Chris Evans in what Variety has previously described as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

Johnson has also given a behind-the-scenes glimpse of he and Evans working on a scene – and heading into the "Christmas unknown." The shot, taken during a 4am shoot, features the pair in a frost-covered landscape and walking towards what appears to be a graveyard. Let’s hope they’re on their best behavior. We wouldn’t want a certain swole Santa making a list and checking it twice…

While Red One could be the start of a Christmas franchise at Amazon, Johnson’s potential DC plans are looking less secure. While Black Adam was envisioned as ‘Phase 1’ of a branching cinematic universe , the recent arrival of James Gunn as co-head of the newly-formed DC Studios has led to a major shake-up . As such, a Black Adam sequel might have been scrapped according to a new report – though Gunn was quick to quell any speculation, saying some decisions have not been made yet .

