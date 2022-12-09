ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Forbidden West fans saddened after their game is snubbed at The Game Awards

By Hirun Cryer
Horizon Forbidden West fans are mad after the sequel failed to win any awards at last night's The Game Awards 2022.

Guerrilla's sequel was up for a grand total of seven awards at The Game Awards 2022 yesterday on December 8, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and others. However, the game ultimately failed to win a single award for any of the seven categories in which it was nominated.

Now, following the awards ceremony yesterday in LA, Horizon Forbidden West fans are kind of upset about the whole ordeal. The subreddit post below is a neat encapsulation of the entire fiasco, as Horizon fans mourn their game failing to win an award over its competitors.

In particular, some fans are perplexed that Horizon Forbidden West didn't take home the awards for Best Sound Design or Best Art Direction. Guerrilla's sequel has absolutely sublime aesthetics and sounds throughout to full immerse the player, and there's an argument to be had that it was one of the best of the year in both categories.

Then again, one could argue that Horizon Forbidden West merely being one of just five games nominated for efforts in art direction and sound design is a testament to its quality. You could easily say that the fact that the game didn't win an award for either isn't a disservice to the quality of it in either category, and is more a testament to how good its rivals were.

That probably won't be much comfort to Horizon fans, but there's always the announcement of the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC to revel in. The DLC chapter is due out on April 19, 2023, but unfortunately it's only coming to PS5 consoles , skipping out a PS4 launch entirely.

Check out our recap of everything announced at The Game Awards 2022 for more.

