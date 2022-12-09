Read full article on original website
Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51
Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
Statue Of Marjorie Tallchief To Return To Tulsa Historical Society In 2023
The Tulsa Historical Society is getting ready to reinstall the Marjorie Tallchief statue after it was stolen more than six months ago. The pieces from the statue just came back from the foundry and are ready to start being put together. The Historical Society said thanks to several people who...
Bartlesville Police Department Upgrading Radio System
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is getting new 800 MHz radios that they say will help officers do their jobs better and help keep them safe. It was part of a general obligations bond that Bartlesville citizens voted on back in 2020. The biggest issues BPD officers say they are...
Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion
Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
Jenks Hosts Community Forum To Raise Awareness On Fentanyl Overdoses
JENKS, Okla. - Fentanyl overdoses are killing people at an alarming rate in Oklahoma. Some folks in Jenks want to educate people about the dangers. News On 6’s McKenzie Gladney was there and told us what they want people to know.
Frankoma Pottery Opens 1st Brick & Mortar Store In Glenpool
A longtime Oklahoma pottery store is back in business at a new brick-and-mortar store in Glenpool. Frankoma Pottery is located at 171st and Highway 75. The company first started in Norman in the early 1900s. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, you can shop again in person.
Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves New Redistricting Plan
The Tulsa Public School Board has approved a new redistricting plan. The board voted five to two on Monday to approve Plan N. The redistricting plan decides which school member represents their area. This plan eliminates all split precincts, moves four schools and all of Osage County would be in...
Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children
Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
Fire Crews Contain Apartment Fire In Tulsa, No Injuries Reported
Tulsa Fire crews battled a small fire at an apartment Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of the fire near 1200 S. 73rd E. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to Ltd. Bullock with the TFD, the fire started due to cat litter being to close to a space heater, causing it to ignite.
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waives Fees To Help Increase Pet Adoptions
As we get closer to Christmas, Tulsa Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees. It's part of the shelter's "Home for the Paw-lidays" event. Animal shelters across Green Country are overcrowded, so volunteers are trying to come up with new ways to get animal lovers to adopt. That's why Tulsa...
Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Cause Of Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. boulevard. Officials say nobody was in the house when the fire broke out.
Community Supports Tulsa Donut Shop After Burglary
A donut store that's already been struggling to stay afloat, between the pandemic and inflation, took yet another blow. Someone broke into the Tulsa business and caused more than $1,000 in damages. The manager of Big Baby Donuts said this was tough because they're barely making it month to month.
Alzheimer's Patient Jailed After Being Declared Incompetent For Trial
A Green country woman is thankful, now that her father is going to be released from the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita and moved to a VA hospital in Claremore. He was arrested in March of 2021 for having a stolen car, but his daughter said he has Alzheimer’s and thought the car was his.
Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Execution Delayed Due To Federal Lawsuit
A man sentenced to death in Oklahoma will no be executed on Thursday as his death sentence is now a topic of a federal lawsuit. John Hanson was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Tulsa woman Mary Bowles in 1999. Hanson is in federal custody in Louisiana and the Justice Department...
Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled
UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police. The previous story follows. Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The...
Watch: Country Music Star Martina McBride Discusses Her Upcoming Tulsa Concert
Martina McBride is bringing "The Joy of Christmas" and her powerful voice to Tulsa this week. On Tuesday, the country music star joined the News On 6 team to discuss her upcoming show at the Hard Rock Tulsa. For more details on the upcoming concert, Click Here.
Owasso Police Investigate Business Break-Ins, Search For Suspect
Owasso Police are investigating a string of break-ins to businesses around town. A person was caught on camera smashing the windows of several restaurants, then crawling on the ground while looking for cash. Many of the targeted restaurants are around German Corner, the area of 116th Street North and Garnett...
Pharmacies Running Low On Children's Pain Killers Due To Surge In Illnesses
Lots of kids are getting sick and to make matters worse, parents are having a hard time finding the medicines kids need to feel better. Pediatricians said Tylenol and Advil are flying off the shelves because of a surge in RSV, Flu, and COVID cases. Doctors have some advice about what to do if your kid's medicine is out of stock.
Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions. According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.
