Peripheral Diffusion Lenses Reduce Myopia in Kids
DOT spectacle lenses reduce retinal contrast caused by environmental factors, thereby slowing axial elongation and myopia progression. Photo: Getty Images. Abnormally high retinal contrast signaling between neighboring cones may be a driver of axial elongation. Based on this hypothesis, researchers recently investigated a novel therapy for myopia progression in children called diffusion optics technology (DOT) spectacle lenses, which are “designed to modulate retinal contrast by creating lower signal differences between adjacent cones,” according to the study authors. The authors, who have financial interest in the company and its CE-marked technology, noted in their paper that mutations in the L/M opsin gene array are responsible for the perceived high contrast in the environment and subsequent myopia development.
Genetic Study Probes the Connection Between Myopia and Glaucoma
Anomalous optic nerve insertion, tilting and torsion and posterior staphyloma in a highly myopic patient. Photo: Andrew Rouse, Lauren Sabol, Tej Ramdass. Click image to enlarge. It’s not a novel concept that some association seems to exist between the two conditions, but this research, as seen in Ophthalmology, wanted to...
Abdominal Desmoid Tumors
A tumor is a growth of tissue that happens when cells in your body grow and divide at a faster rate than they would normally. When we think of tumors, we often think of cancer. However, not all tumors are malignant (cancerous). A desmoid tumor is a type of benign...
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
What to know about nutcracker syndrome
Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
A Simple Saline Injection May Become A New Treatment Option For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal tunnel syndrome can come with plenty of aches and pains. But new research suggests there may soon be a new, low-cost, minimally-invasive way to treat it.
Can Vitamin Deficiency Cause Blepharitis?
Some research links blepharitis (inflammation of your eyelid) to not having enough vitamin D in your diet. Certain fatty acid supplements may help treat symptoms of blepharitis. Blepharitis is the medical name for an inflamed eyelid. It usually occurs when you have too much bacteria near the base of your...
What to know about Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome (MRS) is a rare neurological condition with three characteristic features. These include recurring facial paralysis, facial swelling, and furrows in the tongue. MRS can affect people of all ages, but it typically starts during childhood or adolescence. To receive a diagnosis of MRS, a person will typically experience...
What’s the Difference Between Spinal Muscle Atrophy and Muscular Dystrophy?
Spinal muscular atrophy and muscular dystrophy both affect muscle size and function, causing weakness and leading to health complications like difficulty walking, swallowing, and, for some people, breathing. Spinal muscular atrophy and muscular dystrophy are both conditions that can lead to muscle weakness and shrinking. This can cause significant health...
6 Potential Causes of Brain Fog in Covid-19 Patients
Brain fog is a debilitating condition that affects mental abilities related to focus and attention. Potential causes of brain fog include inflammation, direct infection, and an autoimmune response, among others. The possible causes of brain fog and other neurological symptoms related to Covid-19 are not mutually exclusive. A new research...
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
Astigmats with Myopia Prefer Toric Ortho-K Over Soft Toric Multifocals
Participants who achieved good vision with both lens types preferred toric ortho-K over soft toric multifocal lenses. Click image to enlarge. Toric orthokeratology (ortho-K) lenses and soft toric multifocal lenses are options for myopia management of patients with moderate to high astigmatism, but there are quite a few differences between them. In a recent study, researchers evaluated objective and subjective clinical differences between toric ortho-K and soft toric multifocal contact lenses in the same group of myopic adult wearers with moderate to high astigmatism.
New noninvasive optical imaging approach for monitoring brain health in traumatic brain injury patients
Prof. Mohammed N. Islam leads a team of researchers who have developed a new cost-effective, portable, non-invasive means of monitoring cerebral, tissue, and organ metabolism and hemodynamics simultaneously. The tool, a noninvasive Super-Continuum Infrared Spectroscopy of Cytochrome C-Oxidase (SCISCCO) system, can aid the early detection of brain injury or neuronal dysfunction and can continually monitor brain health to help guide therapies and treatments for injury.
Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections
READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
