After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case

2 Georgia men wrongfully convicted of murder 25 years ago enjoy their first day of freedom
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga - They were sentenced to life in prison for a murder they did not commit, but now more than two decades later, two Floyd County men are free. Lee Clark and Josh Storey spent their first full day of freedom just looking around at everything that has changed over the past 25 years. They say it feels like a dream.
Emory Healthcare responds to 'disrespectful' TikTok about maternity patients
ATLANTA - Emory Healthcare called a viral TikTok featuring several Emory University Hospital Midtown nurses "unprofessional" and "disrespectful" to maternity patients. The health system said in a statement it took "appropriate actions" against the "former employees" after an investigation. Emory said the video did not represent the health system's "commitment...
