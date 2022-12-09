Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Lillian Cornelia Vasquez, 1956-2022
Lillian Cornelia Vasquez passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of November 15 at the Hospice House in Eureka. She was 65 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1956 to Martha Garcia, of Native Ancestry from the Four Corners area. She suffered a life threatening accident at age 14 where she had to learn how to walk again and was told she’d not be able to bear children. Against all odds not only was she able to walk again, she was a great dancer, loved to roller skate, and was blessed with a baby girl in 1977.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022
Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HEY, KIDS! The Discovery Museum Will Unveil Some New Exhibits Tomorrow And You’re Invited!
New, interactive exhibits designed to engage and educate the children of Humboldt County will premiere at the Redwood Discovery Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 1:00pm. The unveiling will provide a unique look at the new exhibits. The first exhibit, “Simple Machines”, features a pulley mechanism which teaches about redirection of force and torque, and the archimedes screw, which displays upward force. The second exhibit exemplifies the development and behaviors of tornados and vortexes. The third exhibit shows the effects of magnetism regarding opposite and like poles. The exhibit consists of different magnetic materials, and a fun Humboldt-inspired character.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Dec. 9
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Dec. 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Saturday Morning Clam Beach License Plate Burglary Foiled With Arrest, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Clam Beach area for the report of an interrupted vehicle burglary. Deputies arrived and contacted an adult male victim. The victim told deputies that...
lostcoastoutpost.com
King Salmon Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act and Also in Possession of Fentanyl, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on Halibut Avenue in King Salmon for the report of a possible burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the business and observed evidence...
lostcoastoutpost.com
CITIZEN SCIENTISTS NEEDED! The National Weather Service Wants YOU to Measure the Rainfall
Press release from the National Weather Service office on Woodley Island:. Do you ever wonder how much rainfall you received from a recent thunderstorm? How about snowfall during a winter storm? If so, an important volunteer weather observing program needs your help! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for new volunteers across northwest California. This grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations.
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Cal Poly Humboldt’s Rugby Team Kicked Every Ass
The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby team will bring home the 2022 National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Small College National Championship trophy for the first time in school history. On Sunday, the Lumberjacks took on the Wayne State College Wildcats of Wayne, Nebraska from AVEVA Stadium for the title. Wayne...
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Raid on Wabash Finds Big Trove of Stolen Weapons, Agents Say; One Arrested
On Friday December 9, 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force obtained information that indicated stolen property from a burglary, being investigated by Eureka Police Department, was located at a residence located near the intersection of Wabash St. and B St. in Eureka. A Humboldt County Superior Court...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Reopened] Northbound 101 Completely Shut Down; Driver Trapped After Tree Falls on Vehicle Near Loleta
About 6 p.m., a tree fell onto a vehicle on Hwy 101 just north of the Bear River exit. Northbound 101 is completely blocked. Three vehicles are involved in the crash, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page. One person is trapped and more may be injured according to first reports.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0