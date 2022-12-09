ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

Louisiana deputies investigating homicide; victim stabbed and left in car

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGur2_0jd4eJEz00

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) —Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in a hotel parking lot in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway in Harvey.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that at about 3:00 p.m., deputies found a woman suffering from a stab wound in a car in the parking lot.

She was transported via EMS to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared deceased.

Details surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

