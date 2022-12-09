Read full article on original website
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ethan Allen (ETD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Regency Centers and Uniti Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/3/23, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/4/23, and Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.96% lower in price and for UNIT to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.
Qualys and International Flavor and Fragrances have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Qualys QLYS as the Bull of the Day and International Flavor and Fragrances IFF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corp. HES and Marathon Petroleum MPC.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys
These time-tested Buffett stocks are no-brainer buys as we hit the homestretch for 2022.
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Nucor (NUE) Invests in Electra to Strengthen Portfolio
Nucor Corporation NUE announced on Dec 8 that it invested in shares of a Colorado-based startup company, Electra. The investment will strengthen Nucor's position as a sustainability leader and expand on the innovation that has already resulted in cleaner steel manufacturing in the United States. Electra transforms low-grade iron ores...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
Weyerhaeuser (WY) Agrees to Lease Mississippi Site to Denbury
Weyerhaeuser Company’s WY stock moved up 1.05% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 12. The company announced its collaboration with Denbury Inc. DEN for the evaluation and potential development of a CO2 sequestration site, located at Simpson and Copiah Counties in Mississippi. Per the lease agreement, Denbury will...
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX
Chicago, IL – December 12, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, The Williams Companies Inc. WMB and MPLX LP MPLX. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2027138/3-oil-pipeline-stocks-to-gain-from-the-prospering-industry. The very nature of the midstream business model suggests that oil and gas transportation pipeline and storage operations have low exposure...
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Is Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Is AAON (AAON) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aaon (AAON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Should Value Investors Buy FS Bancorp (FSBW) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
