Huntington, WV

NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall

Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Falcons outlast Indians in good one

MINFORD — Maybe, most likely in fact, Minford’s Myles Montgomery saved his most important play for Friday night in the form of an assist. And, most likely, it wasn’t any of the sophomore scoring machine Montgomery’s seven field goals that were the most important for the host Falcons.
MINFORD, OH
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State champion Highlanders to be honored by city

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Five people injured in crash near Route 32

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, “a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Floyd E. Rister, age 81, of Jackson, was traveling southbound on Pattonsville Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Route 32.”
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
