NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall
Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Falcons outlast Indians in good one
MINFORD — Maybe, most likely in fact, Minford’s Myles Montgomery saved his most important play for Friday night in the form of an assist. And, most likely, it wasn’t any of the sophomore scoring machine Montgomery’s seven field goals that were the most important for the host Falcons.
TVHS making history this year with first-ever wrestling team
NAUGATUCK – Something new is happening in the Tug Valley High School athletic program with the recent formation of the TVHS wrestling team. The Panthers, which have never had a program, competed for the first time ever on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bill Hughes Wrestling Invitational Tournament at Winfield.
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
wchsnetwork.com
State champion Highlanders to be honored by city
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Final SMART529 sweepstakes winner announced
A Huntington child was recently awarded a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship by State Treasurer Riley Moore, making them the final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
WSAZ
Police chase leads to school lockdown
The body of 53-year-old Douglas Turley was found Friday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Five people injured in crash near Route 32
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, “a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Floyd E. Rister, age 81, of Jackson, was traveling southbound on Pattonsville Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Route 32.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sewer project raises a stink between West Virginia, Jackson County officials
CHARLESTON — In a press release Thursday West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said the Jackson County Commission “declined to commit even a small 5% contribution toward necessary upgrades for water and sewer systems in areas of Jackson County.”. The funding for a water-sewer project is needed for...
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
