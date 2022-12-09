Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Loses Naim Muhammad to Transfer Portal
For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver: ‘WVU is My Top School’
“I think I can come in and compete and help WVU win some championships.” Those are big words to say about a program coming off a 5-7 season, but that’s exactly what 3-star running back recruit DJ Oliver said to WVSN. Oliver made it known West Virginia is...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star CB Brody Barnhardt Includes WVU Among Top 3 Schools
Recruiting isn’t only about just the incoming class, but also the years to follow and a big time recruit in the 2024 class has West Virginia in his top 3 schools. Brody Barnhardt, a 3-star cornerback from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced he already has narrowed down his choices. Barnhardt says he will pick between Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and the Mountaineers.
Metro News
Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
WBOY
Buffalo at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918. Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at...
wvsportsnow.com
North Texas Names Next Head Coach, Ends Speculation of Graham Harrell Leaving WVU
Any speculation about North Texas hiring West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the Mean Green’s next head coach can now end. North Texas has announced Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris will be their next head coach. Harrell’s name was brought up in rumors for the North Texas job due to his past tenure at the school. There was also an interesting aspect to the possibility of a WVU coach leaving for Denton, Texas soon after the Mountaineers hired the program’s new athletic director Wren Baker away from North Texas.
Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest
KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver
West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
WBOY
Hard-nosed guard duo anchors WVU hoops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From Joe Mazzulla to Jevon Carter, tough guards have headlined the Bob Huggins era of West Virginia basketball. In 2022, Huggins has the perfect guard duo to fit this bill: Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint. The veteran duo tag teams the defensive backcourt and could shape the Mountaineers up to be one of the toughest teams in the Big 12 to score on.
WTRF
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Confirms Commitment, Will Sign with WVU
West Virginia fans can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to a major announcement from top commit Rodney Gallagher. After much speculation in recent weeks about if Gallagher would stay true to the Mountaineers and remain committed, the four-star prospect made his intentions clear Sunday morning by tweeting he will officially sign with WVU on Early Signing Day on Dec. 21. Many believed Gallagher was waiting to see if West Virginia brought back head coach Neal Brown, a decision that was made and then followed by the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Players Blast Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 13
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU Football Target Amari Gainer Schedules Official Visit. 2024 3-Star CB Brody Barnhardt Includes WVU Among Top 3 Schools. Update (8:55 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Latest Team to Offer Kent State Transfer OT Marcellus Marshall
West Virginia is always on the hunt for offensive line help and that’s been evident recently. On Saturday night, Kent State transfer Marcellus Marshall announced that the Mountaineers have joined the teams interested in his services. The 6’6″, 330-pound offensive tackle was named first-team All-MAC for the 2022 season...
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
WATCH: Challenge for college football is to 'get your houses in order'
We're a week into the transfer portal season in college football. It officially opened Monday morning. There were 700 names in the database before noon. About 300 more joined before the end of the week. Eleven West Virginia players have entered: Quarterbacks JT Daniels and Will Crowder, offensive lineman Jordan...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Commit Rodney Gallagher Scores 1,500th Point in High School Basketball Career
West Virginia football commit Rodney Gallagher scored his 1,500th point for Laurel Highlands basketball in their 75-59 win on Friday night. Gallagher is a 4-star recruit for WVU head coach Neal Brown but is continuing to play basketball during his senior season. Gallagher, a 6-foot point guard, led Laurel Highlands...
The French immigrant who helped create West Virginia
West Virginia carries a history filled with distinguished figures who brought their own talents into making the mountain state what it is today. However, few were as integral and iconic as the Doddridge County artist and legislator, Joseph Hubert Diss Debar.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
Comments / 0