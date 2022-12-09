Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Vietnamese Automaker's EV Shipment Is Big Competition For The US
VinFast is exporting 999 electric vehicles to the U.S. market, and they're expected to arrive in California right around Christmas.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Ford CEO reveals how many dealers actually want to sell electric vehicles
Approximately two-thirds of Ford's dealers have signed up to sign the brand's electric vehicles as part of a new plan that requires certification to carry EVs.
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
gmauthority.com
GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement
Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.
gmauthority.com
UAW Wins Vote In Ultium Cells Ohio Battery Plant
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has just won an election at the GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Ohio, indicating that a majority of workers at the plant are in favor of unionizing. This is big news for the UAW, as the union now has a foothold into the...
torquenews.com
Want High Range in the Cybertruck? Then Pay a High Price
The Tesla Cybertruck is going to begin production next year. Will it have 500 miles of range or 300 miles of range? How much will it cost?. The Tesla Cybertruck is going to be heavier than most of Tesla's vehicles and Elon Musk has stated that there will be a quad motor version that will have around 500 miles of range. If this is going to happen, a bigger battery pack will be needed. If Tesla doesn't compromise on range, you are looking at around a 180 to 200 kWH battery pack.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Profit Margins Blow Sandy Munro Away
We have a video showing Tesla's astounding profit margins compared to Toyota. Tesla is 9 times more profitable per vehicle. Sandy Munro is blown away by Tesla's profit margin in comparison to other auto makers, especially Toyota. Tesla is now profitable selling only EVs. Legacy auto makers took their time...
torquenews.com
GM Starts Installing 40,000 Chargers to Help Boost EV Adoption
The biggest obstacle in the switch to EVs is that drivers have concerns about finding chargers. GM is accelerating the installation of chargers at dealerships to make charging easier for everyone. Ask anyone who is considering buying an EV. There are still major concerns about finding available charging stations. GM...
torquenews.com
Tesla is Suspending Output of the Model Y in China - Here's Why
There are reports that Tesla is going to be suspending output of the Tesla Model Y in China. Is something bad going on, or is there a good reason for this?. The Tesla Model Y is one of the best selling vehicles in China, whether gas powered or EV. Data supports that the Model Y is doing very well in China. So why would Tesla be stopping production of the Tesla Model Y? It doesn't seem to make sense that Tesla would do this unless they were doing upgrades or giving people time off for the year. This is something Tesla could report on, but they won't. There are two companies making EVs at scale in this world - BYD and Tesla. These companies need to succeed in order for EV adoption to grow throughout the world.
Comments / 0