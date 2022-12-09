ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

TheStreet

GM Causes a Big Splash

General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gmauthority.com

GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement

Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
gmauthority.com

UAW Wins Vote In Ultium Cells Ohio Battery Plant

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has just won an election at the GM Ultium Cells battery plant in Ohio, indicating that a majority of workers at the plant are in favor of unionizing. This is big news for the UAW, as the union now has a foothold into the...
OHIO STATE
torquenews.com

Want High Range in the Cybertruck? Then Pay a High Price

The Tesla Cybertruck is going to begin production next year. Will it have 500 miles of range or 300 miles of range? How much will it cost?. The Tesla Cybertruck is going to be heavier than most of Tesla's vehicles and Elon Musk has stated that there will be a quad motor version that will have around 500 miles of range. If this is going to happen, a bigger battery pack will be needed. If Tesla doesn't compromise on range, you are looking at around a 180 to 200 kWH battery pack.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Profit Margins Blow Sandy Munro Away

We have a video showing Tesla's astounding profit margins compared to Toyota. Tesla is 9 times more profitable per vehicle. Sandy Munro is blown away by Tesla's profit margin in comparison to other auto makers, especially Toyota. Tesla is now profitable selling only EVs. Legacy auto makers took their time...
torquenews.com

GM Starts Installing 40,000 Chargers to Help Boost EV Adoption

The biggest obstacle in the switch to EVs is that drivers have concerns about finding chargers. GM is accelerating the installation of chargers at dealerships to make charging easier for everyone. Ask anyone who is considering buying an EV. There are still major concerns about finding available charging stations. GM...
GEORGIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla is Suspending Output of the Model Y in China - Here's Why

There are reports that Tesla is going to be suspending output of the Tesla Model Y in China. Is something bad going on, or is there a good reason for this?. The Tesla Model Y is one of the best selling vehicles in China, whether gas powered or EV. Data supports that the Model Y is doing very well in China. So why would Tesla be stopping production of the Tesla Model Y? It doesn't seem to make sense that Tesla would do this unless they were doing upgrades or giving people time off for the year. This is something Tesla could report on, but they won't. There are two companies making EVs at scale in this world - BYD and Tesla. These companies need to succeed in order for EV adoption to grow throughout the world.

