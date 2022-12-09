There are reports that Tesla is going to be suspending output of the Tesla Model Y in China. Is something bad going on, or is there a good reason for this?. The Tesla Model Y is one of the best selling vehicles in China, whether gas powered or EV. Data supports that the Model Y is doing very well in China. So why would Tesla be stopping production of the Tesla Model Y? It doesn't seem to make sense that Tesla would do this unless they were doing upgrades or giving people time off for the year. This is something Tesla could report on, but they won't. There are two companies making EVs at scale in this world - BYD and Tesla. These companies need to succeed in order for EV adoption to grow throughout the world.

