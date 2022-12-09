Read full article on original website
plattsburgh.edu
SUNY Plattsburgh Returns to Renovated Field House for Winter Commencement 2022
Nearly 300 SUNY Plattsburgh students are eligible to cross the dais Saturday, May 17 during the college’s winter commencement exercises beginning at 10 a.m. in the newly refurbished field house gymnasium. Between the restrictions of COVID, two virtual ceremonies, and field house renovations, this December’s ceremony represents the first...
bhsregister.com
BREAKING NEWS: Principal Lauren McBride announces resignation
Tuesday, December 13, Lauren McBride publicly announced her upcoming resignation as principal of Burlington High School. The news was revealed this evening in an email from Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “While I am saddened by this news, I understand that she has been presented with an opportunity that she feels she...
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
mynbc5.com
Ben visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its 200th anniversary
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — In this edition of This Is Our Home, NBC5's Ben Frechette visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its bicentennial anniversary! The town was officially founded in 1822. 200 years later, Wilmington stands out as a gem in the Adirondacks, home to the iconic Whiteface...
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction
Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, December 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.
WCAX
More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest. Updated:...
WCAX
Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
mynbc5.com
Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
mynbc5.com
Just 2 weeks before Christmas, Vermont organizations help those in need
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Staci Grove has folded little origami paper cranes for HIV and Aids awareness, breast cancer, and now this year, shoppers can find an origami crane tree that she spent over 40 hours building in the University Mall “Celebration of Trees” fundraiser for ANew Place.
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
Police in Upstate NY Want to Brighten Your Day – After They Pull You Over!
If you drive a car, more than likely you've broken the law - these are just facts!. Maybe you were using a cell phone illegally, or perhaps didn't come to a complete stop at the intersection - or maybe you had a bit of lead foot that day as you hurried to your next appointment.
Burlington Bar Faces Two-Week Permit Suspension Over Noise
The Burlington City Council is recommending a two-week suspension of the entertainment permit at Orlando's Bar & Lounge after a preliminary report found the venue created an "unreasonable increase in noise" for neighbors. The downtown bar, on Lawson Lane, would lose its permit from April 15 to 30. The decision...
suncommunitynews.com
Shop With a Cop: "Best day of my life"
Annual Christmas shopping spree raised enough to give each child $300 to spend. LEWIS| "I'm having the best day of my life," Korallynn said at the Public Safety Building on Saturday. Behind her was a huge stack of boxes full of pizza. There were lines of juice boxes, bags of...
PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill
The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
montpelierbridge.org
Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash
A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found...
