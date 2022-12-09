BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO