ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
plattsburgh.edu

SUNY Plattsburgh Returns to Renovated Field House for Winter Commencement 2022

Nearly 300 SUNY Plattsburgh students are eligible to cross the dais Saturday, May 17 during the college’s winter commencement exercises beginning at 10 a.m. in the newly refurbished field house gymnasium. Between the restrictions of COVID, two virtual ceremonies, and field house renovations, this December’s ceremony represents the first...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
bhsregister.com

BREAKING NEWS: Principal Lauren McBride announces resignation

Tuesday, December 13, Lauren McBride publicly announced her upcoming resignation as principal of Burlington High School. The news was revealed this evening in an email from Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “While I am saddened by this news, I understand that she has been presented with an opportunity that she feels she...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction

Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, December 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest. Updated:...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
ROUSES POINT, NY
sevendaysvt

Burlington Bar Faces Two-Week Permit Suspension Over Noise

The Burlington City Council is recommending a two-week suspension of the entertainment permit at Orlando's Bar & Lounge after a preliminary report found the venue created an "unreasonable increase in noise" for neighbors. The downtown bar, on Lawson Lane, would lose its permit from April 15 to 30. The decision...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Shop With a Cop: "Best day of my life"

Annual Christmas shopping spree raised enough to give each child $300 to spend. LEWIS| "I'm having the best day of my life," Korallynn said at the Public Safety Building on Saturday. Behind her was a huge stack of boxes full of pizza. There were lines of juice boxes, bags of...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill

The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
BENNINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash

A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy