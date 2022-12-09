Read full article on original website
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
Arizona Democratic Party official: Sinema's move is 'irreconcilable'
Arizona Democratic Party Vice Chair, Michael Slugocki, says Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s move to leave the Democratic Party to register as an independent is an “irreconcilable” move that ignores the voters who helped put her in office. “I think this is the final straw for a lot of...
Full Panel: Sen. Sinema’s decision matters more in Arizona than in Washington, D.C.
Just days after Democrats secured an outright majority in the Senate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) announced on Friday that she is changing her party affiliation. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Heidi Heitkamp, Michael Steele and Brahm Resnik join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the implications of Sen. Sinema’s announcement. Dec. 9, 2022.
White House, Senate Dem leader: Our relationship with Sinema won't change
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized in a statement that the Arizona senator's move to become an independent would not impact the Democratic majority.
Sinema supporters feel she ‘turned her back’ on them: Ariz. Democratic Party
Arizona Democratic Party Vice Chair Michael Slugocki slams Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) decision to leave the party.Dec. 9, 2022.
Chuck Schumer says Kyrsten Sinema can keep committee assignments despite party switch
WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will keep her committee assignments despite leaving the Democratic Party, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed Friday. “Sen. Sinema informed me of her decision to change her affiliation to Independent,” Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement. “She asked me to keep her committee assignments and I agreed.” Now an independent, the former Democrat holds seats on the Senate Banking Committee, Commerce Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. She also chairs two subcommittees on Government Operations and Border Management and Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation. Schumer’s statement confirmed that Sinema’s defection was unlikely to affect Democrats’ overall...
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Independent Sinema shakes Washington
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. NEWS THIS MORNING Sinema leaves…
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
