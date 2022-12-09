ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double shooting at Royal Farms leaves one dead in South Baltimore

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A 31-year-old man has been shot and killed and it happened around 6pm Thursday at the Royal Farms store on West Patapsco Avenue.

Police aren't sure what led up to the shooting, but they did say a second victim, a 24-year-old man, was also shot and is expected to survive.

We spoke to some people in the area and many are left shocked by what happened.

Neighbors like Edward Donalp say the violence needs to stop and adults need to lead by example, instead of letting their impulsive actions lead them to crime.

"The adults should know better, and that's what scares me because, who's teaching the kids. When these adults are doing these senseless murders, where are their values for the children. I just hope it gets better," said Donalp.

This incident is still under investigation.

Editor's Note: On Friday morning police mistakenly reported the second victim had died. They later made a correction that the 31-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries, not the 24-year-old as initially reported.

CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

One dead, one injured after shooting at Northwood Commons

A shooting at the Northwood Commons shopping center left one person dead and one injured Sunday evening. Neither of the victims are Morgan students, according to Lindsey Eldridge, director of public affairs and community outreach at the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responded to the reported shooting at 6:43 p.m. where...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

One dead, one injured in shooting at gas station near Morgan State

(Baltimore, MD) -- Police continue to investigate the Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured in northwest Baltimore. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road near Morgan State University’s campus to investigate a report of gunfire. That's where police found a 22-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes

Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

56-year-old shot in the head, killed in double shooting in Hillen

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another several blocks away from Morgan State University on Sunday in the vicinity of the Northwoods Commons. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road at approximately 6:43 p.m. on December 11, 2022. When they arrived at the scene of the shooting, officers located a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the body and a 56-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel transported both victims to local hospitals, where the 56-year-old victim was The post 56-year-old shot in the head, killed in double shooting in Hillen appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

Suspect in custody after shooting threat to HR

The suspect involved in a shooting threat to Morgan State University’s campus last Tuesday is now in custody. The Office of Public Relations and Communications notified the Morgan community on Monday morning that the suspect, Quintin Tyrell Stewart, was in custody. “We are pleased to report that the suspect...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night

Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
