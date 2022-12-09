Read full article on original website
Octavia Spencer Jokes That Will Ferrell is 'Not an Adult Elf' but Rather 'One of the Smartest People'
The Oscar-winning actress spoke about working with Ferrell on another Christmas film, Spirited, years after his smash hit Elf, on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Octavia Spencer cannot say enough wonderful things about her pal and Spirited co-star, Will Ferrell. On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Quest for Sleep narrator, 52, shared "I can tell you that Will is definitely not an adult elf," Spencer joked to host Janine Rubenstein, in reference to the actor's previous smash-hit holiday film. She then added that that the SNL alum is...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Actress Octavia Spencer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with luminaries such as Will Ferrell and Allison Janney attending. The ceremony in front of Ballet Hollywood also was attended by Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencer’s alma mater, Auburn University, AL.com reported. Fellow actors Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Mekhi Pfifer and director Tate Taylor were also on hand, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Alabama filmmaker nominated for 2 Golden Globes, competing against Spielberg and Cameron
Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, and an Alabama filmmaker is high on the list, competing in two major categories. Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, is nominated for best director and best screenplay for the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” along with his professional partner, Daniel Kwan. (The two are known as “the Daniels.”)
Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’
Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix. Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
Quentin Tarantino: I Used to Chalk Up Harvey Weinstein’s Rumored Behavior as Like ‘Mad Men’
Quentin Tarantino is continuing to speak out on former collaborator Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Company mega-producer was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein produced nine films with Tarantino before parting ways in October 2017 amid the #MeToo movement allegations against Weinstein. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said during HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.'” The “Once Upon...
Kate Hudson Recalls The Time She And Leonardo DiCaprio Compared Notes On Working Alongside Daniel Day-Lewis’ Method Acting
Glass Onion actress Kate Hudson thinks fondly on her time playing the lover of Daniel Day-Lewis in 2009's Nine.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
"This opportunity might never come up again," Margot Robbie recounted telling Babylon director Damien Chazelle about her idea to share an onscreen kiss with costar Brad Pitt Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie. The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle. "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad...
Roy Wood Jr. shines as heir apparent for ‘The Daily Show’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Bitch Ass review – inventively cheesy horror romp
Actor-writer-director Bill Posley (best known for his scripts for Cobra Kai) is clearly having a bit of fun with this cheap and (presumably intentionally) cheesy horror romp. An opening framing device has a purring Tony Todd introducing the story in the style of hosts like Alfred Hitchcock or, more recently, Guillermo del Toro, evoking the “’hood horror stories of old” like Blacula (1972), Bones (2001) and Candyman (1992) to set the stage for some Afrocentric scares. This film, he boasts, is the story of the first black serial killer to wear a mask, who goes by the name Bitch Ass.
'1923' star Harrison Ford on the secret to his decades-long career: 'I've been very lucky'
Harrison Ford reflects on how movie business had "influence on culture" while talking about working with Dame Helen Mirren on "Yellowstone" prequel "1923."
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globes
Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 2023 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the comedian will host the awards show ceremony, which will be held January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. "We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the...
Star Production Shingles a Hot Commodity As Brad Pitt’s Plan B Cashes In
The global economy might be on the brink of shambles, but the celebrity-entertainment industrial complex shows no sign of slowing down. Big stars, who have already amassed fame and fortune in front of the camera, are increasingly securing generational wealth for their work behind the camera. The latest move comes courtesy of Plan B Entertainment, the production company owned by actor Brad Pitt, which has been sold to French media conglomerate Mediawan, the companies announced Friday afternoon.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez Returns to Social Media to Announce New Album 'This Is Me ... Now'How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar ChancesMatt...
Collider
First 'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Image Shows Gabrielle Union & Octavia Spencer Advocating for Missing Women
The NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told is returning for Season 3 next year and Apple has released the first image showing Poppy Scoville (Octavia Spencer) back on the case. This time around, the Academy Award winner will be joined by another talented actress in Gabrielle Union who plays an unorthodox principal helping Poppy in her latest pursuit for justice. The first look shows the two attending an event all about keeping the names of the oft-overlooked missing young Black women in the public consciousness.
Read Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Screenplay
The rise of Cooper Raiff continues following the buzzy Sundance and then Apple TV+ debuts of his feature film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” this year. Also in 2022, the “Shithouse” director announced a new film, “The Trashers,” starring David Harbour and Cooper Hoffmann, and launched production company Small Ideas with former Black Bear Pictures executive Clementine Quittner. The outfit will aim to develop and produce independent film and television projects from emerging filmmakers and creators, as well as writer-director Raiff’s own work. The first project at Small Ideas will be an undisclosed TV series written, directed, and produced by Raiff, with...
