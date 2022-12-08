ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Komets secure 5-2 victory over Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets earned a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tye Felhaber led the K's with two goals. The Komets will face the Toledo Walley on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy