DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After multiple recounts of Iowa House District 81, the final results of the race are Luana Stoltenberg with 5073 votes, and Craig Cooper with 5062. According to a transcript from the meeting, “The Board of Supervisors approved as recount on Tuesday, November 22. In following Iowa code 50 point 48 General recount provisions the recount board consists of three members, one is chosen by the candidate who filed the request. The second is chosen by the apparent winner and the third is that a mutually agreed upon members, Mr. Rotenberg identified Diane Holst as her representative Mr. Cooper identified Bill Davis as his representative, and together via drying they agreed upon Jim Hancock as the final member. The recount request is for a hand count and a machine count for all ballots within the HD 81 race. By law. The Scott County auditor’s office is removed from this process. The Honors office is to ensure the recount board has the supplies and ballots operate the voting equipment and provide security of the ballots to protect them from theft or loss. The recount board was required to turn in their final report by midnight on Friday, December night. The report was turned in on Wednesday morning with all three counts three recount board members’ signatures. The recount board machine count process was similar to the admitted administrative recount with the exception of the machine separating ballots for the HD 81 race. Throughout the machine count process, the bundles of ballots were consistent with the administrative recount and confirm the HD 81 results with Cooper as the winner. The recount board hand count procedure, which was identified via the recount board was very different from the administrative recount.”

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO