Pump prices: Why are gas prices lower in Iowa, higher in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Prices at the pump are falling just in time for the holidays, with national averages hovering around $3.25 a gallon, 52 cents lower than a month ago. Overall, gas prices are 6 cents lower than a year ago. Pump prices vary depending on all kinds of...
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi. Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.
Iowa House District 81 recount
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After multiple recounts of Iowa House District 81, the final results of the race are Luana Stoltenberg with 5073 votes, and Craig Cooper with 5062. According to a transcript from the meeting, “The Board of Supervisors approved as recount on Tuesday, November 22. In following Iowa code 50 point 48 General recount provisions the recount board consists of three members, one is chosen by the candidate who filed the request. The second is chosen by the apparent winner and the third is that a mutually agreed upon members, Mr. Rotenberg identified Diane Holst as her representative Mr. Cooper identified Bill Davis as his representative, and together via drying they agreed upon Jim Hancock as the final member. The recount request is for a hand count and a machine count for all ballots within the HD 81 race. By law. The Scott County auditor’s office is removed from this process. The Honors office is to ensure the recount board has the supplies and ballots operate the voting equipment and provide security of the ballots to protect them from theft or loss. The recount board was required to turn in their final report by midnight on Friday, December night. The report was turned in on Wednesday morning with all three counts three recount board members’ signatures. The recount board machine count process was similar to the admitted administrative recount with the exception of the machine separating ballots for the HD 81 race. Throughout the machine count process, the bundles of ballots were consistent with the administrative recount and confirm the HD 81 results with Cooper as the winner. The recount board hand count procedure, which was identified via the recount board was very different from the administrative recount.”
Holiday events in the QCA
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Here is a list of Holiday events in the Quad Cities!. Don’t see an event on the list? Submit events to news@kwqc.com. Winter Nights Winter Lights: The Quad City Botanical Center will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week. An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant. The manager accepted the large tip and later...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (Gray News) – A hiker fell to his death Saturday while taking photos with his wife on Mount Willard in Crawford Notch. According to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, the hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to see him falling over the edge of the mountain.
150 QCA students compete in Quad City FIRST Robotics event
Gray skies, along with drizzle and fog will be the rule this morning, followed by lingering clouds this afternoon. First Alert Forecast - More fog and drizzle possible into Saturday. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST. More fog and drizzle possible into Saturday.
