ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas

One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO shares new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators. According to a release from the Washington […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth

GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
GATE CITY, VA
wvlt.tv

Police: Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child

A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy