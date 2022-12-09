Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
‘She was a trailblazer’: Family learns of suffragist grandmother’s work
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White. White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of […]
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
WCSO shares new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators. According to a release from the Washington […]
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
SCSO: Truck goes airborne, crashing into tree
One Bluff City man is injured after police say a 2017 Ram 2500 left the roadway, ran through a ditch line, hit a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a tree.
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Cookies brought by student sent for testing after Volunteer students becomes ill
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn — Cookies brought by a student at Volunteer High School Thursday have been sent for testing after two students became ill after eating a portion of the cookies, according to officials. At least two students ate part of the cookies, school officials said. Both students were...
The Vanished | David McAfee missing after his iPhone detected car crash that didn't appear to happen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a month since a beloved husband and father of three children disappeared. David McAfee was last seen on October 28, according to members of his family. "People don't just walk off the face of the Earth," said Melissa Gumm, his mother. "My son has...
Inmate dead after alleged attack at local prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate died following an alleged attack at a local prison.
Closed for illness: Perry County starts Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be closed next week due to illness. The district was previously scheduled to begin its Christmas break on Dec. 19. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 2.
Police: Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child
A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
Best Hospital In Johnson City
Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
Founder of Clear Creek Golf Course honored with PGA's Distinguished Career Award
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A longtime staple in the Tri-Cities golf community received a prestigious award on Saturday night. Luther Minor received the Distinguished Career Award from the PGA of America's Tri-Cities Chapter. The award recognizes someone who's had an outstanding career as a PGA Professional based on service...
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Family of East Tennessee murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
