Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison
The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh holds ribbon cutting for the Northwoods $24 million housing development
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday, state and local officials celebrated the completion ofNorthwoods, a $24 million housing development in Plattsburgh. The development consists of 80 affordable homes, half of those will include mental health support services through the New York State Department of Mental Health. State senator Dan Stec...
WCAX
$24M affordable housing project completed in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Eighty units of affordable and supportive housing officially opened Tuesday in the Town of Plattsburgh. The $24 million Northwoods project will have half its units for homeless families who are already receiving services locally. Behavioral Health Services North will also be providing assistance and support services for residents. The housing is also close to a grocery store and public transportation.
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
mynbc5.com
Just 2 weeks before Christmas, Vermont organizations help those in need
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Staci Grove has folded little origami paper cranes for HIV and Aids awareness, breast cancer, and now this year, shoppers can find an origami crane tree that she spent over 40 hours building in the University Mall “Celebration of Trees” fundraiser for ANew Place.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
WCAX
Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
WCAX
Burlington considers new gun rules in effort to stop violence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Burlington ban guns from more spots in the city? Monday night, the City Council will look at a proposal advocates say could make the city safer following a year of increasing gun violence. This resolution is sort of a catch-all measure laying out different tactics...
suncommunitynews.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
Facility reopens after law enforcement investigation. PLATTSBURGH | A bomb threat early Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). After receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., CVPH officials immediately called in New York State...
Gov. Scott picks out Christmas trees at White’s Tree Farm
Governor Phil Scott visited White's Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont's rural economy.
WCAX
Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
suncommunitynews.com
Shop With a Cop: "Best day of my life"
Annual Christmas shopping spree raised enough to give each child $300 to spend. LEWIS| "I'm having the best day of my life," Korallynn said at the Public Safety Building on Saturday. Behind her was a huge stack of boxes full of pizza. There were lines of juice boxes, bags of...
Police in Upstate NY Want to Brighten Your Day – After They Pull You Over!
If you drive a car, more than likely you've broken the law - these are just facts!. Maybe you were using a cell phone illegally, or perhaps didn't come to a complete stop at the intersection - or maybe you had a bit of lead foot that day as you hurried to your next appointment.
mynbc5.com
Former VFW employee pleads guilty to stealing money from the organization
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW Post 1418 in Champlain, N.Y. Anthony King, 31, was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges back in October.
mynbc5.com
"This isn't going to make us quit;" Outpour of support following Grand Isle barn fire
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — A barn owned and operated by Savage View Farm and the Bullis Family, located off of Griswold Road, is a total loss. Flames brought its tin roof down, causing the entire barn to collapse. It was a neighbor who noticed the fire around 6 p.m....
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
Burlington Bar Faces Two-Week Permit Suspension Over Noise
The Burlington City Council is recommending a two-week suspension of the entertainment permit at Orlando's Bar & Lounge after a preliminary report found the venue created an "unreasonable increase in noise" for neighbors. The downtown bar, on Lawson Lane, would lose its permit from April 15 to 30. The decision...
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
newportdispatch.com
Glover teen reported missing
GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
Comments / 0