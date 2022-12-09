ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison

The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
MORIAH, NY
WCAX

$24M affordable housing project completed in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Eighty units of affordable and supportive housing officially opened Tuesday in the Town of Plattsburgh. The $24 million Northwoods project will have half its units for homeless families who are already receiving services locally. Behavioral Health Services North will also be providing assistance and support services for residents. The housing is also close to a grocery store and public transportation.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
MORRISTOWN, VT
WCAX

Burlington considers new gun rules in effort to stop violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Burlington ban guns from more spots in the city? Monday night, the City Council will look at a proposal advocates say could make the city safer following a year of increasing gun violence. This resolution is sort of a catch-all measure laying out different tactics...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH

Facility reopens after law enforcement investigation. PLATTSBURGH | A bomb threat early Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). After receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., CVPH officials immediately called in New York State...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Shop With a Cop: "Best day of my life"

Annual Christmas shopping spree raised enough to give each child $300 to spend. LEWIS| "I'm having the best day of my life," Korallynn said at the Public Safety Building on Saturday. Behind her was a huge stack of boxes full of pizza. There were lines of juice boxes, bags of...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
sevendaysvt

Burlington Bar Faces Two-Week Permit Suspension Over Noise

The Burlington City Council is recommending a two-week suspension of the entertainment permit at Orlando's Bar & Lounge after a preliminary report found the venue created an "unreasonable increase in noise" for neighbors. The downtown bar, on Lawson Lane, would lose its permit from April 15 to 30. The decision...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Glover teen reported missing

GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
GLOVER, VT

Community Policy