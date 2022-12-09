Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
wfft.com
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
loud1033.com
Suspect in custody after car theft, chase off Hessen Cassel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police have a juvenile suspect in custody for allegedly stealing a car last night with two children inside. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The suspect led police on a chase after being spotted around 7 p.m.
WANE-TV
Thief claiming to be with Salvation Army takes donations from Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials say a thief claiming to be with the Salvation Army stole toys and clothes from the donations collected at a Fort Wayne Walmart. A release from the Salvation Army said the theft happened on Dec. 8 at the Walmart on Coldwater Road, a location for the Angel Tree program that donates Christmas gifts to kids.
wbnowqct.com
Murder Case In PC
Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
wfft.com
wbnowqct.com
Injury Accident In DKC
Two people are in the hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County…at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. Officials tell reporters…a woman…eastbound on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection…colliding into a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61. The pickup went off the road and rolled on its top, trapping both occupants. Firefighters broke the window and helped the two get out. The other driver was not hurt.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police arrest man after standoff on Barr Street
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.
WANE-TV
WNDU
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
wfft.com
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Paulding Co. man admits to killing couple after car breaks down, officials say
Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 23-year-old Clay Dockery of Paulding County Thursday afternoon after he admitted to killing two people, according to authorities.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Driver revived with 2 doses of Narcan now wanted in 2020 crash case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When officers arrived at the crash scene, it took two doses of Narcan to revive the driver who admitted to drinking two bottles of wine and taking two Percocets. However, when Andre Wilson, Jr. was taken to the hospital with injuries, a blood test...
