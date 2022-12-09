ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Barricaded suicidal man taken to hospital for evaluation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man who barricaded himself in a home on Lavender Drive Monday morning was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation after he surrendered to police. Police say they responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. about a man that made threats to kill...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
loud1033.com

Suspect in custody after car theft, chase off Hessen Cassel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police have a juvenile suspect in custody for allegedly stealing a car last night with two children inside. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The suspect led police on a chase after being spotted around 7 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbnowqct.com

Murder Case In PC

Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

Injury Accident In DKC

Two people are in the hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County…at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. Officials tell reporters…a woman…eastbound on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection…colliding into a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61. The pickup went off the road and rolled on its top, trapping both occupants. Firefighters broke the window and helped the two get out. The other driver was not hurt.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen. Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WNDU

Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident

PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
PIERCETON, IN
wfft.com

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
MISHAWAKA, IN

