US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison retain high-powered white collar lawyers amid FTX probe
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have retained criminal defense attorneys specializing in white-collar crimes as they face investigation.
u.today
NFT Project SATO’s Proof Is Launching, Trying to Recover 1132 BTC Hacked in Binance, And Sharing the Recover Amount with Community
Recently, the Twitter account "Where is my 1132 BTC" has received a lot of attention, describing the incident of 1132 BTC lost by hacking in a large centralized exchange Binance in 2018. Following the FTX flash crash, the security of centralized exchanges and the protection of user account assets have...
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
u.today
Satoshi’s Identity Might Have Been Revealed by Martin Shkreli
In a recent Substack post, Martin Shkreli, the disgraced biotech entrepreneur, alleges that Paul Le Roux, a former programmer, and former criminal cartel boss, is the real Satoshi Nakamoto. The “'pharma bro” appears to have decrypted the very first transfer sent to the late Bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
u.today
Cardano Founder Slams David Gokhshtein for Spreading "Fake News" About Ripple Case
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson lashed out at cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein in a recent tweet, accusing the former of spreading "fake news" about the court case between Ripple and the SEC. This came after Gokhshtein tweeted that the high-stakes case would "apparently" settle by Dec. 15 of this month...
TechCrunch
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
Android security defeated with stolen Platform certificates
Facepalm: Like any other modern operating system, Android's design employs a "privilege" based model. Such model is enforced by digital certificates, and it can become quite troublesome when the certificates are compromised somehow. An undefined number of Platform digital certificates for Android were compromised by cyber-criminals and have been used...
TechRadar
Web skimming hackers infiltrate over 40 ecommerce websites - that we know of
A new set of web skimming attacks have been discovered by JavaScript monitoring company Jscrambler, including attacks using methods that are reportedly unrecognizable. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined how it detected a web skimming attack on a discounted web marketing and analytics service occurred through the acquisition of its domain name (Cockpit). The domain name has not been in use since 2014.
TechRadar
Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money
Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
anash.org
Lubavitchers Lose Thousands to Whatsapp Scam
After his WhatsApp number was hacked and used to scam a number of his contacts, a Crown Heights rebbi is warning others to beware of such a scam, and the steps one can take to avoid it. After his WhatsApp number was hacked and used to scam a number of...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
10 Ways to spot a phishing attempt
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. Phishing attacks are becoming more and more common, and they're only getting more sophisticated. While there are a...
Engadget
Twitter has stopped enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy
Twitter's long-running effort to fight COVID-19 misinformation is at an end, at least for now. As Twitter users and CNN noticed, the social media firm has quietly updated its transparency site to reveal that it stopped enforcing its COVID misinformation policy on November 23rd. It's not clear if the company will restore any accounts banned for sharing misinformation as part of Elon Musk's planned amnesty, but this indicates that the company won't suspend further users or delete content including falsehoods about the coronavirus or vaccines.
knowtechie.com
Apple is making iMessage and iCloud safer for stored data
Apple announced yesterday that it will roll out three powerful security tools over the next year. These tools will help users secure their iCloud data, stay safer on iMessage, and protect their Apple ID with physical security keys. The Wall Street Journal notes that the expansion of end-to-end encryption for...
