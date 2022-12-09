Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/3/23, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/4/23, and Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.96% lower in price and for UNIT to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.

15 HOURS AGO