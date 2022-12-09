Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing LSI Industries (LYTS) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: MCD
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, McDonald's is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, McDonald's ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #191 spot out of 500.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, MRNA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 20.1%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 21.9% of its value. And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is O'Reilly...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Regency Centers and Uniti Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/3/23, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/4/23, and Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.96% lower in price and for UNIT to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2022: JOAN, JBLU, MDIA, LAMR
Consumer stocks have turned moderately lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) edging 0.3% lower, giving back an earlier advance. In company news, JOANN (JOAN) slumped almost 11% after the fabrics and...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Qualys and International Flavor and Fragrances have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Qualys QLYS as the Bull of the Day and International Flavor and Fragrances IFF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corp. HES and Marathon Petroleum MPC.
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX
Chicago, IL – December 12, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, The Williams Companies Inc. WMB and MPLX LP MPLX. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2027138/3-oil-pipeline-stocks-to-gain-from-the-prospering-industry. The very nature of the midstream business model suggests that oil and gas transportation pipeline and storage operations have low exposure...
Zacks.com
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
NASDAQ
Interesting WMB Put And Call Options For March 2023
Investors in Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw new options become available today, for the March 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 94 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WMB options chain for the new March 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AES (AES) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ
Tuesday 12/13 Insider Buying Report: MCG, MATV
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Membership Collective Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
NASDAQ
EQR February 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EQR options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest. The call...
NASDAQ
Nucor (NUE) Invests in Electra to Strengthen Portfolio
Nucor Corporation NUE announced on Dec 8 that it invested in shares of a Colorado-based startup company, Electra. The investment will strengthen Nucor's position as a sustainability leader and expand on the innovation that has already resulted in cleaner steel manufacturing in the United States. Electra transforms low-grade iron ores...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Centene (CNC) is a Strong Value Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $240.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
Comments / 0