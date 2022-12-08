Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Bobby Bones’ 2023 Million Dollar Show Lineup: Parker McCollum, Tracy Lawrence + More
Radio deejay and personality Bobby Bones is bringing his Million Dollar Show back for early 2023. As always, Bones will be backed by his band the Raging Idiots, and the proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Million Dollar Show will be held at Nashville's...
Tyler Hubbard Delivers Toys to Kids at Vanderbilt Hospital [Watch]
Tyler Hubbard did his part to spread Christmas cheer in a very special way last week. The singer teamed up with First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and toy company Mattell to deliver 2,000 toys to children receiving treatment at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Eric Church Debuts a Song Inspired by His Father During Surprise Grand Ole Opry Appearance [Watch]
Eric Church unveiled a moving new song written in honor of his dad during a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Dec. 10). The country star was on hand to help celebrate his longtime friend Ashley McBryde's official induction into the Opry. The two joined forces for a rendition of her track "Bible and a .44," which the pair previously performed together during Church's 2017 Holding My Own Tour. Later in the show, he reemerged on stage with his acoustic guitar in hand for an unannounced solo mini-set.
2022 Operation Song Gala in Nashville Honors Veterans Through Music: ‘It’s So Cathartic’
Celebrated singer-songwriter Jeffrey Steele, Creed vocalist and solo artist Scott Stapp and more were among those who took the stage at Operation Song's first-ever gala in Nashville on Monday night (Dec. 5), honoring U.S. military veterans by telling their stories through music. According to Operation Song's website, the organization's mission...
Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]
Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Buys Stunning $2.9 Million Nashville Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Modern Family star Ariel Winter has left Los Angeles and moved to rural Tennessee, but she's not giving up on luxury living. The 24-year-old has purchased a $2.9 million mansion just outside of Nashville, and pictures show a lavish home that offers luxury in a very private setting. Winter and...
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth Sing ‘Wicked’ Duet at Nashville Show [Watch]
Maren Morris has her sights set on Broadway, and recently she had a taste of what that could look like for her in the future. At her final Humble Quest Tour stop, which took place in Nashville, Kristin Chenoweth joined Morris onstage for a special duet of "For Good" from the musical Wicked.
REVIEW: Maren Morris Wraps ‘Humble Quest’ Tour With Triumphant Nashville Show
Since moving to Nashville nearly ten years ago, Maren Morris has gone from playing dive bars and writers' rounds to headlining Bridgestone Arena. The importance of that career milestone wasn't lost on the prolific songwriter, who took the stage for a memorable performance on Friday (Dec 2). "This is truly...
Jelly Roll on Why He’s Giving Back to the Youth Detention Center Where He Was Once Incarcerated
When it comes to giving back, there's no cause closer to Jelly Roll's heart than the youth incarcerated at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, a facility where he spent time as a teen. "I was in and out of there for about three, three and a half years," the...
95.3 Big Kat
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcat953.com/
Comments / 0