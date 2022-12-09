ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wymt.com

Morehead State comes back versus ETSU

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State and Eastern Tennessee State University went down the wire. The Eagles started the second half down nine, but rallied to make it a one point game with 20-seconds to go. Eagles Alex Gross got a bunny to go, followed by a Drew Thelwell layup,...
MOREHEAD, KY

