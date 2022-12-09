Read full article on original website
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn't Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Nightmare Is Just Getting Started
First they chased her into a bathroom, and then they chased her out of the party.This week, Kyrsten Sinema flushed her status in the Democratic Party down the toilet for good, with Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, serving as her Independence Day from progressive activists.While some on the left are outraged by her decision, it was a sagacious one based on a realistic appraisal of (a) who Sinema is and (b) what Arizona Democrats demand of a U.S. senator.Let’s start with who Sinema is not. It’s entirely possible that a different sort of politician could have voted as a moderate and...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, adding drama to tight U.S. Senate margin
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrsten Sinema jumping ship on Democrats changes little (Editorial)
Someone making that clear and obvious assertion is quite likely to be ignored. Because pretty much everyone knows it’s true. Except sometimes, regarding specific matters. And then, a group of folks can come to believe that the sky is actually falling. Really, they’ll say. And this time we mean it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
NBC News
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
