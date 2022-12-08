The University of Iowa has a wall inside of its facilities reserved for portraits of each one of their consensus All-Americans. Get another frame ready for Jack Campbell. It is official. The Iowa linebacker is now a consensus All-American. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Campbell received first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, and the Associated Press. This season is the fourth in a row that Iowa has had a consensus All-American, and Campbell is the eighth in nine seasons at the University of Iowa. Iowa has had a total of 29 consensus All-Americans in the school's history.

