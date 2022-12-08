Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell A Consensus All-American
The University of Iowa has a wall inside of its facilities reserved for portraits of each one of their consensus All-Americans. Get another frame ready for Jack Campbell. It is official. The Iowa linebacker is now a consensus All-American. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Campbell received first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, and the Associated Press. This season is the fourth in a row that Iowa has had a consensus All-American, and Campbell is the eighth in nine seasons at the University of Iowa. Iowa has had a total of 29 consensus All-Americans in the school's history.
Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History
The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery
Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
The Perfect Spot to Celebrate “Friendgiving”: An Illinois Craft Beer Festival
Thanksgiving is great. Food, family, football. Hard to argue with that. But, let's not forget about "Friendsgiving". Friendsgiving doesn't have strings attached like other holidays. No side dish to bring. No aunt asking when you're going to get your life in order. No side-eye when you pour your 4th drink. (ok, 5th)
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0